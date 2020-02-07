A 26-year-old Marietta woman is behind bars charged with a felony count of homicide-voluntary manslaughter in relation to the death of a 65-year-old man who was hit by a car on the evening of Feb. 1, records show.
Poursha Danial Rainey, also listed by authorities as Poursha Dainel Rainey, was involved in the death of 65-year-old Roy Solomon, according to Smyrna police, during an altercation outside several shops and restaurants at the junction of South Cobb Drive and Windy Hill Road.
Rainey’s arrest warrant states she hired Solomon and two others to help her move property out of her home and a storage unit into a new house, around 3 p.m. on Feb. 1, but she didn’t pay Solomon because she wasn’t happy with the quality of his work.
Smyrna Police Officer Nadja Alexander states in the warrant that Rainey returned a rented van to a U-Haul business on South Cobb Drive, where she accused Solomon of stealing her debit card and new house keys. Rainey ordered a car service for the other two people she hired, and told Solomon she was calling her “brothers” to deal with him instead, the warrant states.
Solomon walked from the U-Haul to a Subway restaurant across the road and called his daughter so she could order him a lift home, police said. Rainey followed Solomon to the Subway in her vehicle and entered the restaurant to argue about the missing house key, then Solomon exited the business to speak with her, the warrant states.
Around that time, three unidentified suspects turned up, described as black males, per investigators. One drove, one arrived on foot and one was dropped off, officers said.
Solomon tried to leave, walking toward the Walgreens across South Cobb Drive, and was followed by Rainey and the three male suspects, according to the warrant.
Solomon approached the vehicle his daughter had ordered to pick him up and asked the driver for help, saying he had $3,000 on him and he was being robbed, police said.
The driver fled the area and called Solomon’s daughter to explain she couldn’t locate her at the pickup area, the warrant states. Solomon’s daughter explained the driver was supposed to pick up Solomon, her father.
Meanwhile, an employee of a nearby Waffle House, who was standing behind the business smoking a cigarette, heard the commotion and saw the three male suspects beating Solomon, who was on the ground, police said.
“Said victim then stands up and is struck by a vehicle,” Rainey’s warrant states. “Said accused (Rainey) drives to the accident location and picks up the suspects and flees the scene.”
Solomon was transported to a hospital and died as a result of his injuries, police said.
Rainey’s warrant states the incident took place between 7:45 and 8:15 p.m. on Feb. 1 at the intersection of South Cobb Drive and Windy Hill Road.
Smyrna Police Department spokesman Sgt. Louis Defense said a 911 call about Solomon being hit by a car was received around 8:15 p.m. and that responding officers found him unresponsive.
“Mr. Solomon was transported to Kennestone Hospital where he was pronounced deceased,” Defense said in a statement.
Rainey was arrested and transported by Cobb sheriff’s deputies from the Smyrna police station to the county jail around 8:50 p.m. on Feb. 4, her jail record states.
She remains in custody at the jail without bond on a single felony charge of voluntary manslaughter, per her jail record, which is listed in her warrant as a charge of homicide-voluntary manslaughter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.