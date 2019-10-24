A 28-year-old Marietta woman has been arrested on three felony counts of insurance fraud, having been the subject of a search by state authorities since Oct. 8.
Zafirah Masouda Ali-Bey was arrested by Cobb sheriff’s deputies at the county jail just before 7 a.m. on Monday, jail records show.
She was soon released on a $7,500 bond after about three hours in custody.
Ali-Bey is accused of forging three medical receipts she provided to GEICO, an American auto insurance company, in order to fraudulently receive reimbursement for $8,081.
Police have not said to what extent the medical receipts were altered, or whether she received the $8,000 she claimed.
The reimbursements were for services at Subspecialty Imaging, a Sandy Springs business offering medical scans such as X-ray and ultrasound, a WellStar medical center and Concentra Urgent Care, an occupational health clinic in Marietta, according to Ali-Bey’s arrest warrant.
Police said Ali-Bey submitted to GEICO computer screen shots of the three altered medical receipts to claim the money.
The insurance fraud happened at Ali-Bey’s house, in a town home complex off Sandtown Road in the Fair Oaks neighborhood, between Dec. 6, 2018 and Jan. 31 this year, police said.
Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King issued a press release last week, seeking help from the public in locating Ali-Bey.
King issued another press release Thursday, confirming her apprehension, which he said was a joint effort between his investigators and Cobb sheriff’s deputies.
“Insurance fraud is a felony punishable by imprisonment for two to 10 years, or by a fine of up to $10,000, or both,” the commissioner said.
