Chouzarre Louidnie Edmond

Chouzarre Louidnie Edmond

 Cobb County Sheriff's Office

Cobb fire investigators have accused a Marietta woman of setting fire to an apartment building in the Cumberland area Tuesday. 

Chouzarre Edmond, 23, has been charged with first degree arson, according to the Cobb Fire Department and Cobb jail records. 

Just after 7 a.m. Tuesday, Cobb firefighters responded to a fire at The Rockledge Apartments, at 2075 Powers Ferry Road, just north of Interstate 285. 

Fire investigators quickly concluded the fire had been set intentionally under the building's stairs, and their investigation led them to Edmond, according to a department news release. 

The department did not say how it had concluded Edmond had set the fire nor the severity of the fire itself.

Edmond is being held at the Cobb jail without bond, according to jail records. 

