The Marietta Welcome Center was one of eight visitor centers in Georgia that recently received a state tourism grant for marketing and promotion efforts, according to a news release from the Georgia Department of Economic Development.
Award recipients received a matching grant of up to $2,000 as part of the Regional Visitor Information Center Grant Program, a new marketing grant program through Explore Georgia, the state tourism office within the state's economic development office.
The grant program supports registered visitor centers with marketing and promotional efforts.
The Marietta Welcome Center's grant will be used for a marketing rebrand, including a new visitors guide, banner displays and giveaways and among other items, according to the state office.
“Funding is an essential part of effectively marketing to potential visitors and with this new grant we are proudly able to assist our local partners with this much needed resource,” said Lisa Love, interim deputy commissioner for Explore Georgia. “This is an important opportunity to help grow tourism at the local level, enhance economic development and raise awareness about their offerings in order to bring new and repeat visitors.”
Other recipients of the 2020 RVIC Grant include:
- Douglasville Convention and Visitors Bureau for the development of printed materials including a downtown map, calendar of events for 2020, and other visitor information;
- St. Marys Welcome Center for the St. Marys and Cumberland Island map and brochure;
- Rome Convention and Visitors Bureau for a billboard to promote their Art Market events;
- Tybee Island for a driving tour video to promote Tybee Island attractions and educate visitors about marsh ecosystem;
- City of Forsyth Convention and Visitors Bureau for a Geo Quest development, informational cards, award decal, commemorative coin and prize packets;
- Savannah Visitors Information Center for video marketing;
- Villa Rica Welcome Center for Gold Rush pole banners.
Grant recipients were selected based on proposed performance metrics, how well the proposal enhances the visitor center's on-site capacity to promote their community, region and state, and whether or not the applicant meets the 100% match requirements, according to Emily Murray, a spokesperson for the state tourism office.
