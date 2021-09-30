Marietta’s mayor and city council are considering new regulations for short-term rental properties such as those listed on Airbnb, VRBO and other sites.
A new state law, HB 317, requires those online platforms to pay local hotel-motel taxes and state fees. The law went into effect in July.
“That is the extent to which the state regulates those entities, but there are a number of communities that regulate the property itself much further,” Daniel Cummings, the city’s economic development manager, said at a Tuesday meeting of the city council’s Judicial-Legislative Committee.
The council has considered adding regulations for short-term rentals in the past.
City staff on Tuesday presented nine possible regulations the city could implement which have been used by other Georgia jurisdictions such as the cities of Atlanta, Brookhaven, Sandy Springs, Savannah, Snellville, Woodstock and Clayton.
According to research done by city staff, common regulations include:
- Business licenses
- Short-term rental permits
- Building inspections/safety code compliance
- Fire Marshal inspections
- Parking space requirements
- Length of stay restrictions
- Occupancy maximums
- Designated local contact persons/agents
- Penalties for violations
This isn’t the first time the council has considered the issue. Council members discussed the issue of “party houses” at a 2019 committee meeting. Councilman Andy Morris said then that he had received reports of a party house in the city, owned by someone who lived out of state. The house, he said, had become a disruptive nuisance to the surrounding neighborhood and was effectively functioning as a business.
Committee member Cheryl Richardson said Tuesday the city needs “some teeth” in the code to address party houses when they’re identified.
Bill Bruton, the city manager, said some sort of license would be helpful for the city, providing a way to maintain a list of rentals.
“Right now, we don't have anything other than just the amount of money that we're getting in from the state law that was passed,” Bruton said. “They don't tell us where those locations are.”
Richardson expressed interest in fire safety inspections, saying the city ought to ensure effective alarm systems at the rentals.
Councilman Grif Chalfant was in favor of all of the proposed regulations.
“I think it's a good idea to incorporate these nine items as a good start, anyway,” Chalfant said, adding that the city could later consider additional anti-party house legislation if needed.
Occupancy limits might help prevent potential party houses, Cummings said.
City staff will do more research on the issue and bring it back to council at a later date.
