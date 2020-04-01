Marietta city leaders will soon decide whether to extend or make any changes to its emergency declaration in response to the coronavirus.
Under the current city regulations, gatherings are limited to fewer than 10 people, though certain businesses can have more than that number where they maintain 6-foot distances and follow other guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The city has also suspended city business licenses for “non-medical close-contact personal service providers,” such as hairstylists, nail salons and tattoo parlors, though at-home services are still permitted. The emergency declaration did not close parks, though both public and private parks are restricted to limited hours. Playgrounds, sport areas and other group facilities are closed.
A proposed extension is slated to be on the agenda at the council's meeting next Monday.
During its work session Thursday evening, the council will consider plans to dissolve two tax allocation districts: Marietta's Center City Perimeter TAD and the Center City South Renaissance TAD.
Council members also plan to review detailed plans for Cottages at Keeler Woods, a proposed 27-unit detached single family residential development at Polk Street and Mountain View Road.
Another proposal for city leaders to consider would make city taxes payable in two installments. If approved, ad valorem taxes for city of Marietta millage, city millage and bond millage will be due in two equal payments, Oct. 31 and Jan. 31.
Also at the work session, the council will consider:
- A final plat for Tramore Square, a planned 68-unit townhouse development at 1400 Powder Springs Street.
- Allowing the city's Historic Preservation Commission to designate the Slaughter House at 208 Frasier Street as a local historic landmark
- A request by Belaire Apartments to add six “efficiency style” units at 825 Powder Springs Street by finishing the basement of building No. 100, bringing the total number of units up to 188.
- A second reading to formally approve polling locations for wards 3A and 6A, 3A from Marietta Middle School at 121 Winn St. to Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church, at 566 Whitlock Ave. NW; and 6A from Marietta Elementary School at 1205 Merritt Road, to Redeemed Christian Church of God-Heaven’s Gate Church, at 816 Pickens Industrial Drive.
- Art on public property for the Mountain to River Trailfest. Although the festival has been canceled, the Marietta Arts Council is requesting to continue plans to install art along the trail between Lewis Park and Brown Park and at Atherton Square.
The work session will be 5:15 p.m. Thursday at City Hall, 205 Lawrence St. N.E. The council chambers will be limited to the mayor, council and staff with a total of 10 people at a time. A television and seating will be available in the lobby for people to watch the meeting, and it will also be broadcast on the city's website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.