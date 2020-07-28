Marietta City Council voted Tuesday in a special session to enter into an agreement with Cobb County to receive more than $3 million in federal money to combat the coronavirus.
The vote was 6-0, with Councilman Andy Morris absent.
The agreement was contingent on approval by Cobb's Board of Commissioners, which was expected to vote on the issue Tuesday evening.
The county previously received about $132 million in federal aid. Gov. Brian Kemp encouraged Cobb and the three other counties that received grants from the U.S. Department of Treasury to allocate 30% of the aid to their cities.
Tuesday's decision means Marietta will receive about $3.18 million to help with costs incurred from the extra measures the city is taking to prevent the spread of the virus, if the county agrees.
There are a couple of caveats, however.
Under the agreement, Marietta will receive about half of that money upfront, City Manager Bill Bruton told the MDJ. The other half would come from the county by way of reimbursing Marietta's receipts for eligible expenses.
Furthermore, Marietta and the county's other five cities can ask for more if the money is spent before a county-imposed Oct. 27 deadline.
In the event the cities do not spend all of their money by the October deadline, they will have to present the county with a plan to spend whatever is left of it by the end of December or return it to the county.
Bruton listed a number of items Marietta has already spent money on, such as personal protective equipment for first responders, and described other ways the coronavirus has taken its toll on the city's coffers.
"We've had to move employees. We've had to create additional workspaces in other buildings or in other parts of buildings in order to separate employees so we've got a very large amount of computer expenses that we've incurred because of that," he said. "We've had to really make over our court on the interior of the building and how we operate the building in order to abide by the mandates of state court."
Mayor Steve Tumlin praised the vote after it was taken, calling it a "very positive motion."
"We're a county that's gone over 10,000 (cases) into this. Approaching 300 deaths in our county ... something that might be a good time for us to discuss if we need to do more."
The council also discussed where the city could require masks to be worn and what consequences could occur if someone refused to wear one on public property, but took no further action.
