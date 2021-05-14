Courtney Spiess has been named the new executive director of the Marietta Visitors Bureau, the organization announced Friday.
Spiess formerly served as the bureau's marketing and public relations manager, first joining in 2018. She replaces Amanda Sutter, who left the organization in March.
“I am thrilled to lead the Marietta Visitors Bureau team and continue promoting this city as a top tourism destination, especially when recovering the local economy and tourism industry is so important,” Spiess said in a news release.
Added Board of Directors President Duane Sherman, "After completing rounds of interviews with really incredible candidates from across the country, our search committee concluded that our best candidate was already a member of our team. We're so excited for Courtney and for the Marietta Visitors Bureau."
The Marietta Visitors Bureau is tasked with tourism promotion for the city, and also operates the city's visitor center in the Marietta train depot. Spiess led the organization's 'Visit Marietta GA' rebranding in 2019, and "will be responsible for all administrative, operational, and marketing functions of the organization."
