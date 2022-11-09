This year’s Veterans Day parade through downtown Marietta has been canceled due to weather concerns.
The Kiwanis Club of Marietta, which hosts the parade, announced the cancellation Wednesday afternoon, citing the storms that Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to bring to metro Atlanta. There are no plans to reschedule the parade, due to its complexity, the Kiwanis Club said.
“Tropical Storm Nicole’s arrival in the metro Atlanta area will bring heavy rain and high winds,” the Kiwanis Club wrote in a statement. “We have been monitoring the storm for the past week hoping it would take another path, but the meteorologists are indicating a 100% chance of rain and 2-3 inches of rain total.
“Our first priority is the safety of our Veterans, parade participants, and community; therefore, the parade and ceremony cannot continue under these conditions.”
The parade had been scheduled to occur Friday morning and march from Roswell Street Baptist Church to Marietta Square.
The National Weather Service forecasts showers to start in Marietta Thursday night, with a 90% chance of precipitation. On Friday, Veterans Day, the NWS expects showers and possibly thunderstorms in the morning, with an 80% chance of rain.
“Thank you so much for your commitment to participate in the parade and ceremony and to honoring our veterans. It was an honor working with you," the Kiwanis Club wrote.
Below is a list of other Veterans Day events planned in Cobb County.
Show support for veterans with a green light
Residents can participate in Operation Green Light and show support for veterans by changing a porch light or other light in their home to a green bulb and lighting it through Veterans Day, Nov. 11.
The Board of Commissioners has designated Cobb County as a Green Light for Veterans County and will light up several county buildings green from Nov. 7-13 joining Operation Green Light to shine the light on the needs of veterans in the community.
Nov. 9
Tim Lee Senior Center Veterans and First Responders Breakfast
Veterans and first responders are invited to drive over to the Tim Lee Senior Center for a morning treat at a Veterans and First Responders Breakfast, drive-thru style, on Nov. 9 from 9:30 to 11 a.m.
The Center is located at 3332 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta. Registration is required for this free event.
For more information, visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/senior-services.
Senior Wellness Center's Veterans Connection
The Senior Wellness Center, 1150 Powder Springs Street in Marietta, will have Veterans Connection on Nov. 9 from 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Celebrate veterans with music, food and speaker Maj. Braxton Cotton, veteran and Cobb County Sheriff Department Chief of Staff.
Nov. 10
North Cobb Senior Center Veterans Day Salute
The North Cobb Senior Center, 3900 South Main Street inside Kennworth Park in Acworth, will have a Veterans Day Salute to honor those who have served the country on Nov. 10 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The event will conclude with a presentation on the Daffodil Program, designed to honor children who lost their lives in wartime. Daffodils will be planted following the program. The event is free for veterans and spouses only. Registration is required.
For more information, visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/senior-services.
Dedication ceremony for Mike and Judy Boyce
The Cobb County Public Library System will have the dedication of the Mike Boyce Military Collection and the Mike and Judy Boyce Study Room on Nov. 10 at 2 p.m. at the North Cobb Regional Library, 3535 Old 41 Highway NW in Kennesaw.
To RSVP, email Dinah.Bonesteel@cobbcounty.org or call 770-528-2324.
Mountain View Regional Library features veteran artist
The Art Place-Mountain View, 3330 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta, will feature artist Bill Rembert's "Flags: Stars & Stripes."
Rembert is an Army veteran, visual artist and arts educator at Cobb County's Wheeler High School. The opening reception will be held Nov. 10 from 6 to 8 p.m. Free, registration is not required. The exhibit will run Nov. 10-19.
Veterans Day Chapel Service at North Cobb Christian School
North Cobb Christian School, 4500 Eagle Drive in Kennesaw, will host the school’s annual Veterans Day chapel service on Nov. 10 from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m.
The event is open to the public. All veterans and their families are welcome to attend.
The service will feature a traditional parade of veterans, musical performances, videos, speakers and tributes honoring all branches of the armed forces.
Guests should plan to park in the school’s main parking lot and enter the main entrance lobby. Student ambassadors will greet guests at the door and escort them into the event, which is being held in the school’s gymnasium.
For more information, email ecossick@ncchristian.org or visit bit.ly/nccsveterans.
Nov. 11
Kennesaw Veterans Luncheon
The City of Kennesaw will honor the service of military members past and present with a complimentary lunch on Nov. 11 at noon at the Ben Robertson Community Center, 2753 Watts Drive in Kennesaw.
All veterans and active-duty military are invited to attend. No identification will be required. A small program will include acknowledgments from Mayor Derek Easterling, a special guest speaker, a presentation of colors by the North Cobb-Harrison NJROTC Unit and the POW/MIA recognition ceremony by the North Cobb American Legion Post 304.
This year’s Veterans Day Luncheon is presented by the North Cobb Rotary Club. Lunch will be presented by Copeland’s of Kennesaw.
Curbside to-go meals will be available by registering at https://secure.rec1.com/GA/kennesaw-ga/catalog?filter=c2VhcmNoPTIxMzU4NzY.
No registration is required for attendance to the event at the Community Center.
For more information, visit www.kennesaw-ga.gov/parks-and-recreation or call Kennesaw Parks & Recreation at 770-422-9714.
Acworth's Veterans Day Ceremony
The City of Acworth will host a Veterans Day Ceremony on Nov. 11 at 2 p.m. to say thank you to those who have faithfully served their country, as well as those who are now serving.
For more information, visit www.acworthparksandrecreation.org.
Veterans Day in Powder Springs
The City of Powder Springs will celebrate Veterans Day on Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial, 4181 Atlanta Street in front of the Powder Springs Library.
The event is put on by the American Legion Post 294 of Powder Springs in conjunction with the City. In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will be held indoors at the Ford Center Reception Hall behind the library.
The program will feature the Presentation of Colors by the Post 294 Color Guard, patriotic music and comments by Post 294 Commander Greg Redner and Powder Springs Mayor Al Thurman. Serving as guest speaker will be Navy and Air Force veteran Lloyd Leinbaugh, a Post 294 member.
For more information, contact John F. Hollner III, public relations chair for American Legion Post 294 at 404-247-0801 or call the Post home after 4 p.m. at 770-439-0956.
Smyrna Veterans Day Ceremony
The City of Smyrna will have a Veterans day Ceremony on Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. at the Twentieth Century Veterans Memorial, 2800 King Street SE in Smyrna.
The ceremony will feature keynote speaker CPT Leland Jones, U.S. Army. Musical entertainment by South Cobb High School Choral, and Colors will be presented by the Campbell High School JROTC. There will be a free lunch for all veterans at the American Legion Post 160, 160 Legion Drive in Smyrna, immediately following the ceremony. This event is organized by The Smyrna Veterans Committee.
For more information, visit https://www.smyrnaga.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/22297/953?backlist=%2f.
Atlanta West Dentistry offering free basic dental care to veterans
Atlanta West Dentistry, 1808 Powder Springs Road in Marietta, will offer free basic dental care to veterans in need on Nov. 11 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Dental services include X-rays, exams, cleanings, fillings and extractions at no cost. All veterans are eligible. Veterans need to provide proof of veteran status.
For more information, call 770-941-6979.
Nov. 12
41st Annual Georgia Veteran’s Day Parade
The 41st Annual Georgia Veteran’s Day Parade will be Nov. 12 at 11 a.m. The parade will take place at The Battery Atlanta.
For more information, visit https://www.georgiaveteransday.org/parade.
8th Annual Veterans Memorial 5K Run
The 8th Annual Veterans Memorial 5K Run with the American Legion Post 29 honors heroes - past, present and fallen.
The run begins at Marietta Square, 1 Cherokee Street in Marietta on Nov. 12 starting at 7:30 a.m. for runners, walkers and wheelchairs with the Tot Trot at 8:30 a.m. All funds raised assist local veterans and military families as well as supporting the Shepherds Men SHARE Initiative, the Georgia National Guard Family Support Foundation and Post 29 Service Officer.
For more information, visit https://www.active.com/marietta-ga/running/distance-running-races/8th-annual-veterans-memorial-5k-run-2022.
Six Flags Over Georgia to have Veterans Weekend
Six Flags Over Georgia will host Veterans Weekend on Nov. 12-13.
Veterans, retired and active duty military personnel will receive complimentary park admission, complimentary parking, complimentary meal voucher and drink bottle, and complimentary Americana lanyard and button when they present a valid military ID. Family members will receive discounted park admission, limit 4, and complimentary Americana button.
Additional Veterans Weekend activities include a vendor fair, in-park performances and displays and patriotic décor.
Guest must present valid military ID to designated parking toll booths for complimentary parking, and at the front gate to obtain complimentary admission and other benefits. Commemorative gifts are available while supplies last.
For more information, visit sixflags.com/overgeorgia.
Aviation History & Technology Center to host Veterans Appreciation Celebration
The Aviation History & Technology Center, 555 Perrin Road in Marietta, will host a Veterans Appreciation Celebration on Nov. 12 from 3 to 7:30 p.m.
The event will feature free admission for all guests and the exclusive screening of the movie, "Into Flight Once More" narrated by Gary Sinise, at 6 p.m. Guests can bring their own lawn chair for the screening.
There will also be a free cookout for all veterans and their spouse. Non-veterans can purchase food at the cookout.
For more information, visit https://ahtc360.org/events/ or www.intoflightoncemore.com.
Nov. 15
Freeman Poole Senior Center's Veterans Connection
The Freeman Poole Senior Center, 4025 S. Hurt Road in Smyrna, will have Veterans Connection on Nov. 15.
The center will recognize those who served and will have John Butler, as special guest speaker. Butler is a veteran and Atlanta Vietnam Veterans Association Board Chair.
West Cobb Senior Center's Veterans Connection
The West Cobb Senior Center, 4915 Dallas Highway in Powder Springs, will have Veterans Connection on Nov. 15.
The center celebrates veterans with a cookout, music and guest speaker Gerry Summey, American Trailhead President.
Nov. 30
Cobb Law Library to host talk on veterans issues
The Cobb County Law Library will have “Veterans Legal Issues” on Nov. 30 at 3 p.m. in the Law Library.
The Cobb County Law Library is located on the Fourth Floor of Cobb Superior Court, 70 Haynes Street in Marietta. It is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Registration is required for the free event, which will be given by professor Alexander Scherr, Director of the Veterans Legal Clinic at the University of Georgia School of Law. Space is limited for this seminar. To register, call the Law Library at 770-528-1884. Presentations are for general legal information only and do not constitute legal advice. No attorney-client relationship is established at this seminar.
