SAT scores for Cobb County School District students were down slightly in 2020, according to data released Monday by the state Department of Education.
Cobb students’ mean score was 1107 this year, down from 1114 in 2019.
The test is made up of a writing and math section, and 1600 is a perfect score. In 2016, the maximum score changed from 2400 to 1600.
Almost 5,300 district students took the test this year, a sharp drop from 2019, when almost 5,600 students took the test.
Marietta City School students, on the other hand, saw a bump in their mean score this year, from 1056 in 2019 to 1067.
An almost even number of students took the test this year, with the figure dropping by five to 288.
