SAT scores for Cobb County School District students were down slightly in 2020, according to data released Monday by the state Department of Education.
Cobb students’ mean score was 1107 this year, down from 1114 in 2019.
In a post on its website, the district noted 2020 was the fifth consecutive year in which it surpassed state and national averages on the test, which also dipped this year.
The test is made up of a writing and math section, and 1600 is a perfect score. In 2016, the maximum score changed from 2400 to 1600.
On the evidence-based reading and writing section, Cobb students’ average score of 564 is one point lower than in 2019. In math, Cobb students’ scores dropped by five points, to 544.
Almost 5,300 district students took the test this year, a drop from 2019, when almost 5,600 students took the test.
That decrease, the district said, “probably largely accounted for the small step back.”
Students at Marietta High School, meanwhile, saw a bump in their mean score this year, from 1056 in 2019 to 1067. Marietta High is Marietta City Schools’ lone high school.
Marietta’s average reading score jumped eight points to 544 this year, while its math score saw a more modest three-point gain, to 523.
“Marietta has made a strong commitment to supporting students and college access,” Superintendent Grant Rivera said Monday, citing the district’s SAT and ACT preparation class and dedicated college advisors. “Additionally, I believe the rigor of what students experience at Marietta, not only relative to test preparation, but the comprehensive course offerings and the quality of our teaching staff — all of that has contributed to significant gains on the SAT and ACT, where many would think the pandemic would have negatively impacted test scores.”
An almost even number of students at Marietta High took the test this year, with the figure dropping by five, to 288.
East Cobb’s Walton High School led the pack with a combined score of 1272 — 16-point decrease since 2019, when it also topped the list of Cobb high schools.
Lassiter and Pope high schools were tied for second with a mean combined score of 1195 each.
Other district schools with a combined mean score above 1100 were Wheeler (1160), Kennesaw (1153), Harrison (1125) and Hillgrove (1112).
“Of particular note is Osborne High School,” the district noted, “which raised its overall average by 25 points compared to 2019.” Osborne’s mean score this year was 967.
Despite the dip in scores, Cobb schools on average still bested their state counterparts by 64 points, and their national counterparts by 77 points.
