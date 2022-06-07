City of Marietta staff are recommending a lower millage rate and a 7.9% increase in the general fund for its fiscal year 2023 budget.
The roughly $392 million budget also maintains raises of at least 3% for nearly all staff, to the tune of $2.1 million annually, which were approved in April following a pay study, and which went into effect May 1.
The City Council will vote on the budget at Wednesday’s meeting, ahead of the beginning of the new fiscal year, which begins July 1, 2022 and runs through June of the following year.
Under the recommended budget, the city’s general fund would receive and spend $68.3 million, an increase of about $5 million, or 7.9%, from the previous year’s budget.
The general fund is the main operating fund of the city and is used to pay for normal operations such as police, fire, public works, parks and recreation. In contrast to restricted funds, which can only be used to pay for certain things, the general fund is discretionary.
The 7.9% general fund budget increase from FY2022 to FY2023 is more than double the increase approved a year ago, when the general fund budget increased by about $2 million, or 3.4%.
If approved, the city’s total millage rate would decline from 4.992 mills to 4.817 mills. The general fund millage rate of 2.788 mills is remaining the same, as it has since 2003. The cemetery millage rate of .079 mills would also be static.
The city’s debt service millage rate, however, would be reduced from 2.125 mills to 1.95 mills.
The city has no plans to reduce services, per city staff. The total number of employees will be reduced by one position.
“Staff’s done a wonderful job, all the departments, of managing the budget over the last couple of years, when it’s been pretty tough, telling them they actually were having to take cuts instead of increases,” City Manager Bill Bruton said at a work session on Monday, referencing cuts made during the pandemic that have since been restored. “...When you look at the fact that we haven’t raised taxes since the early 2000s, there are very few governments that can say that around here.”
Raises already in effect
Marietta commissioned a pay study in March 2021 in response to staffing concerns across city departments, exacerbated by the tight labor market.
The study recommended that many of the city’s minimum pay rates be increased. Had the city simply followed the study’s recommendations, it would have increased costs by about $900,000 annually. Bruton said that would have meant 81% of employees would have seen some increase, and about 50% would have seen salary changes of $500 or more.
Instead, Bruton and others asked the council to approve additional, near-blanket 3% raises, so that a broader swath of city workers would see increases.
“We went in and took an additional 3%, and so we put that on top of what the recommendation was from the consultant,” Bruton said at the time. “So, if somebody was being recommended to get 2%, they get 5%. … if it’s being presented at 3%, they’re getting 6% off this. But more importantly, if somebody was being recommended to get nothing, because they (the consultants who authored the study) felt like they were in an adequate pay range, they’re getting 3%.”
Only 3% of employees were excluded — those who had worked for the city less than a year, and those who had reached the maximum pay in their range.
Bruton described the raises as the largest change to employee salaries in at least two decades.
Under the recommended budget, the city’s total budget for all funds would increase by about $20 million (5.3%), from $372.4 million in FY2022 to $392.4 million in FY2023.
This year’s budget includes $7.5 million of federal COVID-19 relief funds provided through the American Rescue Plan Act — the council has wide discretion over use of the funds. The city expects to receive a total of $11.1 million in ARPA funds, but only plans to spend $7.5 million of it in the next year.
Property taxes will fund 20.4% of the general fund budget for the next fiscal year under the recommendation. The largest source of cash, however, comes from revenue transfers from the Marietta Board of Lights and Water, the city’s municipal utility company. The city plans to take $14.25 million from BLW coffers, representing 20.9% of the general fund. A longstanding revenue source for the city, the BLW transfers represented 21.9% of the previous year’s general fund.
The city has not forecast any water or power rate increases, staff said.
“As you may be aware, we typically make those decisions at mid-year, when we have a better idea of what our wholesale costs are going to be, if there’s going to be increases for water sewer,” said Patina Brown, deputy finance director, at Monday’s work session. “And we typically build that into the budget at that time.”
Expenses
When it comes to general fund spending, police will receive the largest share, with 28.9% of the budget. Public safety represents the majority of city spending, as the fire department comes second, at 22.5%.
Other departments that are set to receive large portions of the general fund are public works (14.9%) and parks and recreation (7.1%).
The council will vote on the budget at its Wednesday meeting at 7 p.m. at City Hall.
