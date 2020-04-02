City of Marietta officials have determined they will need to adjust their recent regulations to slow the spread of the coronavirus now that the state government has issued orders that supersede local ones.
Marietta city council members were discussing whether to extend and adjust the city’s emergency declaration at a work session Thursday when Gov. Brian Kemp issued the executive order, which is effective 6 p.m. Friday.
The governor’s executive order lists businesses that will be required to shut down in-person operations, including bars, nightclubs, gyms, event venues, salons and dine-in portions of restaurants. The order requires that Georgians shelter in place except for necessary travel for certain activities, and work in “critical infrastructure” as defined by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Some exceptions to the shelter-in-place order include going to the grocery store, picking up food, going to medical appointments or the pharmacy and outdoor exercise. The state order is scheduled to expire April 13.
Marietta leaders discussed portions of the executive order, though a full proposal to update the local regulations will have to wait until Monday’s meeting.
“We’re going to have to take time tonight and tomorrow to read it and understand all the specifics of it, and then council will deal with it on Monday,” said City Manager Bill Bruton.
Any portions of local regulations that conflict with the new state order will be suspended when it goes into effect at 6 p.m. Friday, and there are some areas where the city’s order differs from the state's. For example, Marietta’s order allowed hairstylists and massage therapists to operate in clients’ homes, but the state order does not.
In a departure from some other local governments, Marietta has kept parks open, but municipal parks aren’t addressed in the state order.
Mayor Steve Tumlin, like some of the council members, said the governor’s order provides consistency across local jurisdictions.
“That's going to help metro Atlanta to have some continuity. I really appreciate it,” he said.
The Marietta City Council will meet for an agenda review session at 6 p.m. Monday followed by a regular meeting at 7 p.m. at city hall, 205 Lawrence St. Council chambers are closed to the public to follow social distancing guidelines, but there is seating and a television in the lobby for anyone who wishes to attend. The meetings are broadcast live at www.mariettaga.gov.
