That Councilwoman Cheryl Richardson’s proposal would pass was beyond doubt. Almost all of the council’s members and Mayor Steve Tumlin had come out in favor of renaming the Lawrence Street Recreation Center after the city’s first African American council member, the late Hugh Grogan.
The only question was whether it would pass unanimously or 6-1.
At Monday’s work session, Councilman Andy Morris, who sits next to Richardson on the dais, suggested he would vote against the plan. He wanted to rename the building after a different former council member, James Dodd.
The item was to be on the consent agenda, a list of typically non-controversial items the council approves all at once at the start of its meeting. Morris said he was fine with the renaming being on that list, but asked that the record show him voting against it. He said he believed Dodd had accomplished more on the council.
But at Mayor Tumlin’s request, the item was taken off the consent agenda before Wednesday’s meeting so the council could honor Grogan with a floor vote.
On Wednesday evening, the council chambers were packed with Grogan’s family and supporters as Mayor Steve Tumlin called the question:
“All in favor of naming the Lawrence Street gym to the Hugh L. Grogan Jr. Recreation Center, please indicate your vote,” he said.
On the screen above the dais, little Xs appeared in the yes column next to all the council members’ names, all except Morris.
The chamber was silent.
“All opposed, like sign,” Tumlin said.
Again, the screen remained unchanged. Nobody spoke as the crowd awaited Morris’ vote.
“I can’t vote, Cheryl’s got her hand on mine,” Morris joked, drawing laughs from the crowd. The laughs became cheers as Morris put his vote in the yes column, making the vote unanimous.
Councilwoman Richardson brought Morris in for a big hug.
Among those cheering in the crowd was Councilman Grogan’s son, Reece Grogan, who said he was feeling overwhelmed with pride.
“It’s been on our mind for quite some time to do something for him in the city of Marietta, and to have it overwhelmingly pass the motion, it’s incredible,” he said. “He loved this city, absolutely loved it.”
Speaking after the meeting, Morris said he had nothing against Grogan, but he had worked with Dodd personally and felt his accomplishments deserved recognition.
The renaming ceremony is scheduled for Jan. 12, which would have been Grogan’s 83rd birthday.
