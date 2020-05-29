Marietta will on Wednesday host a public hearing on the recommended budget for the next fiscal year, beginning July 1, according to an announcement from the city.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, seating will be limited in the Marietta City Council chambers, but residents will have the opportunity to participate remotely.
The recommended budget for fiscal year 2021 is $326 million, and includes an overall millage rate decrease from 5.369 mills in fiscal year 2020 to 5.117 mills in the upcoming fiscal year.
That means the tax bill on a $250,000 home would go from $536.70 in fiscal 2019 to $511.70 in 2020, according to City Manager Bill Bruton.
The $61.2 million general fund budget pays for government services, including public safety, parks and recreation programs, code enforcement, planning and development and streets and public works maintenance.
Those who do not want to attend in person or who may not be able to enter because of seating restrictions can participate in the hearing virtually by visiting bit.ly/2Apu7N2 and using the following information:
- Call in number: 408-418-9388
- Meeting ID: 794 767 808
City staff will present a brief overview of the budget, and citizens may comment and ask questions at that time in person or via the virtual link, according to a news release.
The public hearing will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday in the council chambers at 205 Lawrence St. Marietta.
The Marietta City Council will consider the budget for approval at its regular scheduled meeting at 7 p.m. on June 10.
