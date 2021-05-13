In a unanimous vote, the Marietta City Council on Wednesday finalized plans to stay (i.e., halt) the conversion of sections of Lawrence Street and Washington Avenue to one-way traffic until a public hearing is held on the matter. The hearing on making Lawrence and Washington one-way between Cole and Fairground Streets is scheduled during a special-called meeting on May 25 at 6 p.m.
One-way traffic on the streets was approved last fall but became a topic of controversy in recent weeks. In particular, law firms and other businesses in the area have mounted a public campaign to oppose the change, planting yard signs, sending a petition to the council and speaking against the project at meetings.
The change to one-way was approved alongside other traffic-calming measures such as speed bumps, but opponents say one-way traffic would increase speeds and be an inconvenience.
Four residents of the affected area spoke in favor of one-way streets Wednesday night. They are especially concerned about pedestrian safety.
City staff have indicated making the streets one-way is unlikely to reduce traffic speed, but likely to improve pedestrian safety by providing more space between cars and people on the sidewalk. Some residents said Wednesday the streets are so narrow that they must dodge car mirrors while walking.
“I’d rather have the inconvenience, in exchange for the safety,” said Stephen Dubois, a Washington Avenue resident.
Councilman Reggie Copeland, who pushed for the one-way conversion, has previously opposed attempts to reconsider the one-way decision. As of late, however, Copeland has said he’s willing to work with both sides to come to a compromise. Copeland requested at the council’s Monday work session that the public hearing be held.
“I think we can come up with something that will be workable for both sides,” he said at the work session.
In other business, council unanimously voted to direct Parks and Recreation staff to create a policy for nonprofits that sell food at events on city property, such as festivals at Marietta Square. Nonprofits, churches and the like that sell food on city property will now be subject to the same permitting process — including health inspections — as permanent restaurants.
Organizations will have to pay $60 for a health inspection prior to city events, Rich Buss, parks and recreation director, told the MDJ.
The new policy came at the request of Mayor Steve Tumlin.
Marietta Square is an attraction because of its 45 restaurants, Tumlin said in an interview, so it’s not fair for them to be held to a higher standard than nonprofit vendors. They also face a loss of parking during downtown events, the mayor said.
“Primarily the people that throw up a tent, sell sandwiches, cook barbecue, just making them jump through the same hoops (as) … our merchants who we already have here,” Tumlin told the MDJ.
Tumlin said another motivation is the city being more health-conscious amid the pandemic.
The policy requiring government health inspections won’t apply to informal events on private property, such as a bake sale in a church parking lot.
“The organizer (of an event on private property) can determine whether they want to allow those people to self-inspect or whether they're going to require the vendors at that event to be inspected by the health department,” Buss said.
The city’s fourth red-light camera will be installed at the corner of Cobb Parkway and the on-ramp to Canton Road Connector after council approved it unanimously.
The intersection had 101 accidents in 2020 and 96 the year before, according to Public Works Director Mark Rice. Rice believes a red-light camera will halve the number of accidents there.
The other red-light cameras in the city are Powder Springs Street at South Marietta Parkway, Cobb Parkway at Allgood Road and Cobb Parkway at Windy Hill Road.
A detailed plan for a new neighborhood, Promenade Ridge, was approved unanimously by council. The developer of the property can now prepare engineered site plans for review by city staff. Eventually, the developer will need to seek council approval of a final plat before construction can begin, Development Services Director Rusty Roth told the MDJ.
Promenade Ridge will include 30 detached single-family homes on 5.3 acres. The development is located on Fairlane Drive, off Powder Springs Street near City Club Marietta.
The creation of a skate park advisory committee was also unanimously approved. Funding for a skate park in Marietta was approved in the last Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) election. The committee will be composed of 10 or so community stakeholders, including skating enthusiasts, who will provide input into the park’s plan, according to Councilwoman Michelle Cooper Kelly, who asked for the committee to be created.
Also approved unanimously was the installation of a certified pollinator habitat within Kirby Park, to be used for educational and environmental purposes. That idea came from Councilwoman Cheryl Richardson.
Finally, council voted unanimously to repeal the city’s recently passed street racing ordinance. Richardson proposed the repeal due to Gov. Brian Kemp signing a statewide law that goes further than the city’s ordinance, making the local law redundant.
