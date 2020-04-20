The Marietta Planning Commission will soon decide whether to recommend rezoning for a new townhome development planned for Powder Springs Street.
InLine Communities LLC is requesting rezoning for two properties at the corner of Powder Springs Street and Booth Road to build 51 townhomes on 6.4 acres. The proposed density of the development is 7.9 units per acre. The current residential zoning allows for two units an acre, and the developer is requesting a single-family planned residential development zoning. The new zoning would require the City Council's approval of detailed site plans before construction can begin, according to the city's report for the planning commission.
The property is heavily wooded and includes one single-family home. The parcels are surrounded by the Pinehurst apartments to the south, Brownstone Square across Booth Road to the east and single family homes to the north and west. If approved, the development would be accessed from Booth Road.
According to the city, the rezoning and plans InLine submitted would need two variances: one to waive a requirement for a recreation area in the neighborhood and one to replace minimum lot requirements of 4,000 square feet with the footprint of the smallest fee simple townhome unit.
This property is located in the city's Commercial Corridor Design Overlay District – Tier B, although single family residences are exempt. It is also in an "accident potential zone" in which if the development is approved, developers will have to notify Dobbins Air Reserve Base of the construction and the new neighborhood.
Planning commissioners will hear the case at their meeting 6 p.m. May 5, and it is scheduled to go to the City Council 7 p.m. May 13.
For more information, view the planning commission agenda at www.mariettaga.gov.
