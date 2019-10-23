A Stone Mountain-based group is asking permission to allow a homeless shelter in Marietta between Powers Ferry and Roswell Road.
But the 50-bed facility Freemont Grace Holdings hopes to move into will not be a homeless shelter, the group said in filings with the city.
“While providing shelter to those living on the streets under the right circumstances is a worthwhile endeavor, that is not our plan or the intended use of the building,” the group wrote. “Generally, homeless shelters house men and women without a permanent place to live. Many of the clients are transient and substance abuse and/or mental health issues. Loitering also tends to be an issue.”
Instead, the building will be a faith-inspired child residential care facility, said Mitchell Bryant, managing partner at Freemont Grace Holdings. That means it will accept children from infants to teens as their last stop before moving into a permanent home.
“There are no adults, there could very well be infants, which obviously wouldn’t be a homeless shelter. … There will be no drop-offs, and no one is able to walk up and get access to it, no soup kitchen or anything like that. Only 50 kids, and the average stay is 35 days. No loitering outside, you know, the negative effects on the community, none of those will be present on our site.”
Marietta’s Board of Zoning Appeals is scheduled to hear the case Monday.
Bryant said the city must consider the facility a homeless shelter since that is the closest related use in the city’s zoning ordinance.
“Unfortunately, the code for Marietta only contains homeless shelters, not child care residential centers. … There is nothing in the code that reflects what we were trying to do, so we had to show it was a homeless shelter in terms of meeting the code, but … not in how it’s going to operate.”
That causes a problem because city code states that a homeless shelter may not be built within 750 feet of residential property, a stipulation the property in question does not meet.
Bryant said the facility will not have the negative aspects associated with a homeless shelter. He said the children who stay there will only be those referred by government sources, and they will not be allowed to roam freely around the area. The entrance and exit will be video monitored, staff will be present 24 hours a day, and security guards will patrol the interior and exterior of the building at night.
Bryant said the children who stay there could include unaccompanied minors who have crossed the border into the United States, but not children who have been separated from their families after crossing the border together.
He said he could not estimate what proportion of the children will be from outside the U.S.
Children staying there will have access to medical care, as well as counseling, educational and vocational services.
The facility there was previously home to the George W. Hartmann Center, which helped teenagers dealing with addiction. The existing building includes a commercial kitchen, cafeteria, eight showers, eight dormitories, four classrooms, a laundry room, four recreational rooms, 10 administrative staff offices and a nurse’s office.
Bryant said that makes it the perfect spot for what he is looking to do.
“After a diligent search, we have not found a comparable building in the greater Atlanta area . … If we are not permitted to use this building, we will not be able to operate as there is no other building suitable for our intended use,” he wrote in a letter to city staff.
City staff has recommended approval for the project as long as it agrees to stipulations including not serving adults and only accepting children from government referrals.
“Although the most similar use available in the Zoning Ordinance for a residential home for children is 'shelter for the homeless,' the facility will be operating with much more supervision and restrictions than for a typical homeless shelter,” staff wrote. “The negative impacts on the surrounding area, such as vagrancy and loitering, is not as likely to be an issue with what is essentially an orphanage. Granting these variances will not be detrimental or injurious to property or improvements in the vicinity of the development site, or to the public health, safety or general welfare.”
Mayor Steve Tumlin said this case is different from other recent shelters that have come up before the city, and he’ll be keeping his eye on what happens.
“There’s a difference to the deliberation, we were dealing with a known quantity in MUST Ministries, they’ve been around that area for 30-plus years, as has the Extension, and I think this one will get a harder look as to the variances,” he said. “If it doesn’t pass (the Board of Zoning Appeals) and they make an appeal, I’d want to know more facts.”
