In celebration of Marietta High School’s 17-9 victory over Lowndes County at the state football championships on Saturday, the team will take a victory march through the town on Wednesday.
The Marietta City School District, with help from the city of Marietta, has scheduled a parade beginning at 5 p.m. at the former Lemon Street Grammar School building, 353 Lemon Street, and ending with a celebration at the Blue Devil’s home field, Northcutt Stadium. The route will also take the parade for a lap around Marietta Square.
Marietta district spokesperson Jen Brock said the district is expecting the same outpouring of support for its parade that it saw in the weeks leading up to the championship game at Georgia State Stadium in Atlanta.
“We’re thrilled for the kids, but we’re really just overjoyed for how the entire community has found a way to come together and celebrate. And we’re not done,” she said.
Brock said residents lined the streets to cheer on their team with signs and spirit gear as they left the city on buses Saturday, and many were there again, braving the cold, to welcome them home when they arrived back in Marietta past midnight.
“When they came down Whitlock (Avenue) ... there were people who were driving places that just stopped and were honking their horns,” she said, adding that groups of residents also cheered from parking lots along the street. “The players on the buses were filming, because they couldn’t believe that there were actually people out there cheering and showing their support.”
Superintendent Grant Rivera said there have been moments in recent days when the town has looked more like a Hallmark movie than real life.
“I have pinched myself numerous times asking, ‘Is this really happening? Has our community really rallied around our schools in this way? And the answer each and every day, with every social media post and every special event has been, ‘Yes,’” Rivera said.
The superintendent said he has no doubt that the city will continue to show its overwhelming support on Wednesday.
Mayor Steve Tumlin said he’s proud of his city, which has shown unwavering support for its team throughout the Blue Devil’s fight for the state title. Tumlin, who rode to the game with police in an escort motorcade, described driving the streets lined with hundreds of cheering residents as “unbelievable.”
“It kicked off extraordinarily well,” he said, adding that Lowndes County’s team put up a good fight in an exciting state final. “It was a great night.”
Tumlin urged Mariettans to continue their support by showing up on what he said will likely be a chilly but exciting Wednesday evening.
The mayor also noted that the parade’s route includes fitting landmarks, such as the Lemon Street campus. In its final year of existence before full integration of the school system, the Lemon Street High School football team also won its state football championship at Northcutt Stadium.
“That’s maybe a prelude ... a look at the future that that field was starting to bond all of us,” Tumlin said.
Lemon Street High School used to stand across the street from the Lemon Street Grammar School, but was razed in 1967, when black students were fully integrated at Marietta High School.
Rivera said the parade is meant to celebrate the 2019 Blue Devils, as well as the 1967 Marietta and 1966 Lemon Street state champs. Starting at the former Lemon Street campus was by design, the superintendent said.
Mayor Tumlin said the Blue Devils’ road to victory has been “a great boost to the core of the spirit” of Marietta, and said it’s been about more than just football — it’s been about sharing in the pride.
“This particular team ... (has) let the city share with it. They’ve got one heck of a ball club, and the whole city’s proud of them,” he said.
Both Rivera and Tumlin said attendees can rest assured they won’t be disappointed.
“It’s been a good team effort, and that’ll show in this parade,” Tumlin said.
The weather in Marietta on Wednesday night is expected to drop to a low in the upper 20s, with little chance of rain, and sunset is expected around 5:30 p.m., according to Accuweather. Daytime temperatures are expected to be in the mid to upper 40s, the forecast shows.
The parade will travel west on Lemon Street, south on Cherokee Street, west on South Park Square, north on West Park Square, west on Polk Street and end at Northcutt Stadium. Road closures will begin at 4:45 p.m., and the parade is expected to end around 6 p.m., with celebrations to continue at Northcutt until about 7 p.m., according to city of Marietta and school district officials.
