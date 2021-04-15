Marietta announced Thursday it would move forward with in-person Independence Day events, including the Let Freedom Ring Parade, which were canceled last year due to the pandemic.
The city cited in a news release Gov. Kemp's April 8 order lifting a pandemic emergency restriction barring gatherings of 50 people or more.
Last year, Marietta Mayor Steve Tumlin had suggested celebrating July 4 with a scaled-down parade limited to first-responders, healthcare workers, graduating high schoolers and veterans, but that plan was scrapped, too.
At the time, Tumlin said City Council members and staff determined they couldn’t host a parade — which would likely have been the only one in the area — and effectively enforce social distancing guidelines. The city instead hosted a "patriotic" decorating contest, inviting residents to submit pictures of their decorated front yards, business store windows, neighborhoods and more.
Marietta’s parks and recreation department is now accepting applications for the 2021 Let Freedom Ring Parade, which is scheduled for Saturday, July 3rd. School bands, military units, civic organizations, beauty queens, local Boys and Girl Scout clubs, area businesses and others can sign up online to be a part of this year’s parade, according to the release.
Those who are interested can submit applications online at cityofmarietta.formstack.com/forms/fourth_of_july_parade. Applications are due May 28 at 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.