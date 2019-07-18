Two teenage drivers were injured in a head-on collision on Bells Ferry Road Tuesday afternoon, police say.
Marietta residents Kerry Williams, 18, and Tate Johnson, 19, were transported to WellStar Kennestone Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after the cars they were driving collided head-on at 4:33 p.m. near Adair Drive in the Shiloh Valley area between Interstate 75 and Cobb Parkway.
Police say Williams was driving a black 2014 Ford Mustang southbound on Bells Ferry Road when his car clipped a gold 2016 Subaru Outback from behind, as he swerved to the left.
The Subaru, driven by 61-year-old Lisa McNeel, of White, Georgia, was stopped behind a Cobb County bus which was at the bus stop on the southbound side of Bells Ferry Road, north of Adair Drive.
McNeel was not injured.
Police say after clipping the Subaru, Williams continued into the northbound lane of Bells Ferry Road where he collided head-on with Johnson, who was driving a black 2009 Toyota Camry.
Police said Johnson, traveling north on Bells Ferry Road, was then redirected to the right and went across the sidewalk and down a grade, into the parking lot of the Tommy Nobis Center at 1480 Bells Ferry Road.
The incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call Cobb police on 770-499-3987.
