A Marietta teenager is in the Cobb County jail without bond on three felony charges after police say he sexually molested a nine-year-old boy earlier this year.
Solomon Elijah Cannaday, 17, has been in custody since his July 26 arrest, jail records show.
He is charged with aggravated child molestation, child molestation, and using a minor for sexually explicit content, in relation to incidents at his Privette Road home in Marietta between March 26 and April 26, his arrest warrant states.
Police say Cannaday made the victim inappropriately touch him, and that he also recorded the boy doing so.
The recording, on a mobile phone, was watched by another juvenile, officers say.
