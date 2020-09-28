A four-car crash in Cobb County Sunday killed a 15-year-old Marietta boy and injured two other teens who were treated at a local hospital, police say.
The crash occurred at 6:33 p.m. on Olive Springs and Pat Mell roads, according to the Cobb County Police Department.
A 2001 Lexus IS, occupied by the teens, was traveling west on Pat Mell Road, east Olive Springs Road and attempted to turn left when a Dodge Ram 2500 traveling east collided with the passenger side of the Lexus, Cobb police spokeswoman Shenise McDonald said in a statement. The Lexus was redirected and collided with a 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe that was stopped in the northbound lane of Olive Springs Road. The Dodge was also redirected and struck the driver's side of a Honda Civic that was behind the Lexus.
The driver and one of the passengers of the Lexus, a 16-year old and a 15-year of Marietta, were transported to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The rear seat passenger of the Lexus, a 15-year old boy, was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. Police said they have informed the teen's next of kin.
The only other person with reported injuries was the driver of the Honda, who complained of an injury but was not transported to the hospital, according to police.
Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Anyone with additional information should contact investigators at 770-499-3987.
