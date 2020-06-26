A Marietta teenager who caused a February crash that killed an east Cobb man was arrested on Wednesday and charged with first-degree vehicular homicide and reckless driving, according to police.
Colin William Outz, 19, was driving at least 96 mph, more than twice the posted speed limit of 40 mph, at the time of the crash, police said. Outz, driving a white 2010 Mercedes C300, collided with the passenger side of a Mercedes convertible at the intersection of Johnson Ferry Road and Powers Road. The Feb. 21 crash in east Cobb killed 61-year-old Robert Higginbotham.
Outz was driving southbound on Johnson Ferry Road as Higginbotham, driving northbound on Johnson Ferry, turned left onto Powers Road. The collision occurred in the intersection at about 11:20 p.m., ejecting Higginbotham from his white 2011 Mercedes SL550 and propelling the vehicle over 40 yards down Johnson Ferry Road.
“The collision redirected the 2011 Mercedes approximately 128 feet to the south from the point of impact,” according to Outz’s criminal warrant. “... the collision caused the death of Robert Higginbotham.”
Higginbotham was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
Cobb police obtained Outz’s warrant on Tuesday afternoon.
Police arrested Outz on Wednesday afternoon at 2:30 P.M., according to his warrant, and booked him into the Cobb County jail. He was released on $20,000 bond, according to police records.
