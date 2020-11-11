Marietta City Schools teachers and staff will receive a $500 stipend next week and a raise next semester.
Marietta school board members unanimously voted for the midyear raises and stipends at their meeting this week.
The raises go into effect in January. They will go to 1,257 employees, many of whom are on a salary schedule and advanced by experience levels — called steps — at the beginning of the school year, Jen Brock, spokeswoman for the district, told the MDJ. These employees did not get the raise immediately with the step increase because of budget cuts.
District employees who are not on a salary schedule will receive a 1.8% raise.
The average raise will be $1,006.
Superintendent Grant Rivera said the Marietta school district has acquired private and public grants in recent months, which freed up money in the budget to increase employee pay.
The $500 stipends are going to eligible district employees as “reimbursement” for unexpected professional and personal expenses associated with the pandemic. The stipend is categorized as a reimbursement for tax purposes.
Staff members are expected to receive a $500 check on Monday.
“While no amount of money can accurately capture your impact on this community, please know that (the school board’s) actions are a small tribute to how each of you continue to ‘Be Somebody’ in the lives of our children,” Rivera wrote to district staff. “For what you have done and all that you continue to do, we thank and honor you.”
