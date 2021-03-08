Educators in Georgia are eligible to start receiving COVID-19 vaccines as of Monday, and local school districts are holding their own events to help get shots into teachers' arms.
Marietta City Schools teachers and staff can get their first doses of the vaccine from Poole’s Pharmacy Thursday evening and all day Friday at Marietta High School. The vaccinations will be administered via drive-thru in the high school's parking lot, district spokesperson Jen Brock told the MDJ. They can receive their second dose April 9 or April 16.
An event for Cobb County School District staff to receive vaccinations will be held over four days later this month, at Jim Miller Park, through Cobb-Douglas Public Health.
The drive-thru vaccination event will be March 19 and 20 and March 26 and 27, the district announced Monday afternoon. In those two weeks, Fridays will be virtual learning days instead of Wednesdays.
Second doses will be administered on April 16, 17, 23 and 24, and remote days will move to Fridays again those weeks.
“We are honored as healthcare professionals in schools to partner with Cobb & Douglas Public Health to add another layer of protection and safety for our teachers and school district staff against COVID-19. Our nurses have provided ongoing education and support to our school community, and we are hopeful that widespread vaccinations will help to bring an end to this pandemic that has brought so many challenges to our lives over the last year,” Melanie Bales, Cobb Schools nursing supervisor, said in a statement.
