A Marietta taxi driver shot at a passenger who ran off after paying $30 of a $100 fare for a 12-mile journey through Cobb County, police say.
The 50-year-old taxi driver, Gunther Eduardo Farfan, was arrested and charged with a single misdemeanor count of reckless conduct in relation to the incident on Nov. 3, records show.
Police said Farfan took two passengers on a taxi ride from a location on Powder Springs Street, near the Sandtown Road intersection in Marietta, to the Hunter’s Grove Apartments on Riverside Parkway in Austell, near the Interstate 20 intersection with Factory Shoals Road.
Upon arrival at the apartment complex, one of the passengers told Farfan he couldn’t afford the $100 fare, so the taxi driver took the two passengers to a nearby ATM on Riverside Parkway, police said.
It was at the ATM, just before 6 a.m. on Nov. 3, that Farfan fired a warning shot into the air from a 9mm handgun because the passengers left $30 in his cab and ran off to avoid the full fare, according to Farfan’s arrest warrant.
“Said accused stated that he fired one shot into the air as a warning shot to make the victim stop running,” Farfan’s warrant stated. “Said victim stated that he did not have enough money to cover the $100 fare because the accused ran the meter up driving out of the way. Upon arriving at the ATM, said victim stated that he observed that the accused had a gun, so he left $30 in the cab and ran along with the other passenger.”
A black 9mm handgun with 16 bullets in the 17-round magazine was found on Farfan when he was apprehended, police said.
Records show he was taken into custody by Cobb police officers at the Austell ATM and immediately booked into the Cobb jail early that Sunday, Nov. 3.
Farfan was released on a $2,500 bond about 12 hours later, at 6 p.m., his jail record states.
