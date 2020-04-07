Marietta's plans to change its emergency declaration and regulations related to it are on hold as Gov. Brian Kemp's new orders supersede local ones.
The council agreed to table plans to extend and modify its declaration Monday after it was determined any local regulations either more or less restrictive would be suspended until the state order expires.
"If we vote on something (different from the governor's order), I think it confuses the public further," said Mayor Steve Tumlin in reference to citizen uncertainty when units of government pass conflicting emergency orders.
Also at the meeting, the council:
-voted to allow taxpayers to pay city millage, bond millage and cemetery taxes as part of their property taxes at a later date. Half of the taxes will be due Oct. 31, and the other half can be paid by Jan. 31, 2021
-finalized the dissolution of the city's two tax allocation districts, freeing up $3.4 million in leftover revenue to go back to their taxing jurisdictions. Marietta City Schools will receive $2.38 million, Cobb County will receive $706,762 and the city will get $319,587.
-authorized the Historic Preservation Commission to designate the Slaughter House, 208 Frasier Street, as a local historic landmark.
-authorized the Marietta Museum of History to decommission items from its collection, most of which the museum determined are not relevant to Marietta or Cobb County. A sale of these items will be available to the public at a date to be determined.
-approved final plans for 27 homes in the planned Cottages at Keeler Woods development, including lots and landscaping plans as well as home designs. The council approved rezoning for the property in December, and a representative of the developer said the neighborhood could be built out within three years.
-authorized the city's human resources director to use President Trump's national emergency declaration to cover out-of-pocket expenses for city employees for treatment of COVID-19 illness.
