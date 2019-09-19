A 28-year-old man is facing a felony aggravated assault charge after police say he attacked a woman with a sword while she was holding a child at a home near Whitaker Park in Marietta.
Griffin Nathanial Frank, of Indianapolis, was arrested by Marietta police shortly after the incident at the Evanston Lane house around 10 a.m. Sept. 11, according to jail records.
He faces a single felony charge of aggravated assault as well as two misdemeanors of cruelty to children in the third degree and hindering or obstructing a person from making a phone call, records show.
Police said Frank was arguing with the female victim when he picked up a sword and advanced on her making stabbing motions, pointing the deadly weapon within a few feet of her as she held a child.
He also grabbed a phone off the woman while she was calling 911 for help, Frank’s arrest warrant states.
“Said accused did take the phone from her hand, hung up the phone and prevented said victim from calling 911 again,” the warrant states.
Jail records show Franks was in custody overnight before being released from the Cobb jail around 10 a.m. on Sept. 12 on a $10,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.