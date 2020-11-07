Marietta High School is set to reopen for face-to-face learning Monday, and students will notice new safety protocols as they return to classrooms for the first time in nearly eight months.
In a pair of emails to district families, Marietta City Schools Superintendent Grant Rivera outlined coronavirus-related safety procedures for high school students and also identified some changes to take place at elementary and middle schools.
Face coverings will be required for students and staff at Marietta High School, Rivera said, just as they are required at all other Marietta schools that have already reopened.
The district is asking all high school students to screen themselves for coronavirus symptoms before going to school each morning. Previously, the district conducted morning temperature checks of students as they boarded buses or arrived at school. Following new recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Cobb-Douglas Public Health, the district will no longer check student temperatures in the mornings.
“Beginning Monday, November 9, we will no longer conduct morning temperature checks of students as they board our buses or arrive at school,” Rivera said in an email. “It is still recommended and expected that all students and staff continue to self-screen for COVID-19 symptoms prior to leaving home each morning.”
The district also called on all families to keep an open line of communication with school staff. Rivera asked families to contact the school if a student tests positive for COVID-19 or is a close contact for another infected person.
“Communication between home and school is critically important for the safety of all students and staff — please be mindful of our expectations regarding any student who tests positive for COVID-19 or is identified as a close contact (in particular, outside of school),” Rivera said in the email. “If your child is identified as an active case or close contact, immediate communication must occur with MHS/MCS staff.”
Rivera told families the district is considering new technology for school HVAC units. According to Rivera, the technology will make the air in schools and offices cleaner and safer.
“On Tuesday, November 10, our MCS Board of Education will be asked to approve the addition of Needlepoint Bipolar Ionization (NBI) technology to all of the 862 existing HVAC units at our schools and buildings,” Rivera said in an email. “This technology has been in place for recently renovated MCS schools; however, we now plan to install it across all MCS schools, classrooms, and offices. NBI technology has no risks associated with it, and unlike UV lights that can only be used when classrooms and buildings are unoccupied, NBI works throughout the day to continually purify the air and destroy up to 99% of airborne viruses and pathogens.”
Rivera addressed another safety concern that is not related to the coronavirus. Students and families who drive to Marietta High School will notice new traffic patterns on Manning Road.
“Please be aware that two 3-way stops were recently installed (between Whitlock Rd. and MHS),” Rivera said. “Given these intersection stops may be new for some who have not driven to school in recent months, we encourage all to be cautious and alert.”
During each phase of reopening, district students have had the option of returning to face-to-face classes or remain in the virtual learning environment.
