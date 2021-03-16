Marietta City Schools expects to receive about $15 million in federal stimulus money from the recently-passed American Rescue Plan bill, Superintendent Grant Rivera told the MDJ.
That figure is a rough projection based on what the district got the last time it received federal stimulus aid, said Erin Franklin, the district's chief financial officer.
Marietta, Cobb and other school districts will receive their portion of the stimulus money from the Georgia Department of Education, which is allotted $4.2 billion to distribute across the state.
While there are some restrictions on how the money will be spent, the district will direct the stimulus money toward supporting students who haven’t learned as much as they would have if not for the pandemic, Rivera said.
At least 20% of the funding for school districts is required to be spent to address learning loss, according to officials from both Cobb and Marietta school districts.
“In Marietta, our priority is limiting the academic and social emotional impact of COVID on our students both now and in the future. So we will be leveraging those funds to meet the needs of our students, staff and families in ways we would never be able to do without it,” he said.
Rivera added that the district will be able to "more aggressively support" elementary-aged students who are not on grade level during the summer and breaks during the school year. There will also be longer-term support for these students for about three years.
Marietta Schools is planning both in-person and virtual options for summer learning, with in-person Tuesday through Thursday. Some of that stimulus could be used to provide childcare on days students don’t have school, or to transport children or serve meals, the superintendent said.
“We can try to eliminate every barrier that exists for a child that needs access to their teacher and opportunity to learn, and yet acknowledging that every family has different dynamics that may prevent the child from taking advantage of that, we can comprehensively address those across the city of Marietta,” he said.
In Cobb County School District, an estimate of the district’s allocation wasn’t yet available Tuesday, said John Floresta, the district's chief strategy and accountability officer.
“From a priority point of view or an ideals point of view on how we’ll spend the money, it’ll be on student needs, it’ll be on staff needs related to COVID-19,” Floresta said. “But until we get specific guidelines on what we can and cannot do with it... for us, it doesn’t become an active conversation until we know how much money we have and exactly what those guidelines are, and we don’t have either of those.”
Similar to Marietta, Cobb will focus the funds on students who have fallen behind, specifically summer school support, Floresta said.
Last year's Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act distributed stimulus money to school districts in two separate payments. Cobb Schools received a total of $87.5 million, and Marietta Schools received a total of $8.6 million.
Both districts received additional CARES Act money from the Cobb Board of Commissioners. Cobb Schools were given more than $8 million, and Marietta Schools were given about $3 million.
