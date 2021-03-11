Marietta City Schools will operate on a five-day school week in the 2021-22 school year, Superintendent Grant Rivera told families Thursday.
Currently, Marietta schools are open to in-person learning Monday through Thursday. Fridays are remote learning days for in-person students and planning days for teachers. That four-day week will remain in place through the end of the school year, Rivera wrote in an email to parents.
"Our Fridays will continue to be protected for teacher planning, particularly out of respect for those staff who are teaching both in-person and virtual learners," he said.
Administrators are also planning to use Fridays in April and May for in-person student remediation/acceleration, new family tours, recognition events, and kindergarten sneak-peeks, the superintendent said.
Rivera said it's too early to tell exactly what COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place next school year, but the district will follow health expert guidelines. More information will be available in the summer.
