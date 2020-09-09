Marietta City Schools Superintendent Grant Rivera said he visited every elementary school, walked every hallway and stopped by most classrooms on Tuesday, the district’s first day of its phased reopening plan.
“It felt good and looked good to see our kids back in classes,” Rivera told the Marietta Board of Education during a public meeting on Tuesday night.
Marietta City Schools adopted a hybrid model to welcome prekindergarten through second grade students, as well as special education students in third through fifth grade, back into schools on Tuesday. Students had the option of continuing their education virtually or returning for some face-to-face classes.
According to Rivera, about half of eligible students elected to return to schools for phase one of reopening, and the other half opted for full-time virtual learning.
“(Tuesday) we had 49% of our students, as we went into phase one, choose to stay virtual, full-time virtual,” Rivera said. “We had 51% of our students in preK-two and then grades three through five special education low incidence opt for in person.”
Rivera highlighted Marietta’s virus mitigation strategies during the meeting, demonstrating a clear partition that students and teachers used to separate desks in the classroom. Rivera said the day appeared to go smoothly.
“From an operational standpoint, it went exactly as we had hoped,” Rivera said. “We got the kids to school safely. We got them through the car rider line with temperature checks and what have you. We got into classes. There was learning happening throughout the day.”
Rivera said the district is looking ahead to phase two of its reopening plan, when it will offer face-to-face instruction four days a week. He said the district is hosting town halls to discuss what school could look like when all elementary students have the option to return on Oct. 5.
“There has been continued good news relative to some of the data points that we are tracking at the recommendation of health experts,” he said. “Specifically, the 14-day case rate has continued to drop, so that’s encouraging.”
Training EMTs
Marietta High School, a Georgia College and Career Academy, is looking to purchase an ambulance simulator for $32,000.
Julie O’Meara, an administrator of the career and technical education programs at Marietta High School, said a simulator will have all the technology and equipment needed to train students in the school’s healthcare pathway.
“We have four healthcare pathways,” O’Meara said. “We have the biotechnology, we have the certified nursing, emergency medical responder and sports medicine,” she said. “(After) the culminating course in the emergency medical responder, there’s still additional training, obviously, to go on, but you will be ready. You’ll have the first aid certifications, the CPR and a couple other life-saving certifications. But you’re just a couple months away from being a certified EMT.”
O’Meara said there is a huge shortage of emergency medical technicians, and she has received calls from employers looking to hire medical responders.
