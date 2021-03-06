MARIETTA — Students at Marietta High School got a close-up look this week at some careers that don’t require a four-year degree, including welding and driving.
Be Pro Be Proud Georgia, an initiative of the Cherokee Office of Economic Development, visited the schools to promote technical skill careers with a trailer truck that simulates some of them.
Scott Calloway, tour manager for the Georgia program, said many technical careers offer good salaries, and can save young people money for higher education.
Be Pro Be Proud, a national organization that originated in Arkansas, highlights 15 career paths: computer programming, computer-aided design (CAD) and computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) drafting, commercial truck driving, automation, machining, plumbing, electrical, heating, ventilation and air conditioning, diesel technicians, computer numerically controlled (CNC) machine operation, construction, welding, web developing, healthcare and medical technicians, and lineworkers.
Those careers are important for everyday life, Calloway said Tuesday to high school students.. People can get certifications through classes at a technical school like Chattahoochee Technical College, or they can get paid training through apprenticeships,
“I want to see students fill up the marketplace that is in need of skilled professionals,” he told the MDJ.
Students learned about some of the careers, average and upper-end salaries, and how many of these jobs will be available in the metro Atlanta market. For example, computer programmers make a median salary of $94,140 a year, and are expected to to see an average of 1,368 annual job openings, according to Be Pro Be Proud Georgia.
The students practiced some of the skills on a trailer outfitted with simulators. Some “drove” a large truck with an Xbox steering wheel, assembled pipes together or pointed a welding gun at a screen to weld objects together, Others examined digital images of brains, skeletons and internal organs, or swatted a light-up wall to practice hand-eye coordination.
Rebekka Cacciatore, a Chattahoochee Technical College specialist, shared the college's degree programs in various technical skills with high school students.
“I think it’s cool,” said Andrew Suster, a junior ambassador who helped other students try out the simulators, and who is taking healthcare classes at the school. “I think it’s a good message. You don’t need to have this (four-year degree) to get a good, high-paying job.”
The tour was at Marietta High School Monday through Wednesday and Friday; Thursday, it visited Marietta Middle School students.
For more information about Be Pro Be Proud Georgia, visit www.beprobeproudga.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.