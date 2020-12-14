MARIETTA — Mayor Steve Tumlin made stops at all 12 of the city's public schools on Monday to present awards to students and educators. The Mayor's "Blue Devil" Awards and Mayor's "Be Somebody" Awards are presented to one student and one teacher or staff member from each school.
For the past three years, for every school in the Marietta school district, the mayor has awarded a "Be Somebody" Award to a school staff member who shows the values of making a difference for their students and the community, and a "Blue Devil" Award to a student who shows a positive attitude, exceptional character and great work ethic. School leaders, with input from teachers and staff, help select the winners.
The awards are normally given out at an event at the Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, but to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, the mayor and Superintendent Grant Rivera presented the awards at each school.
Recipients received framed certificates, as well as goodie bags from Dunkin' Donuts.
The staff “Be Somebody Award” winners are:
- Joshua Waters, Marietta Sixth Grade Academy
- Sally Miller, Emily Lembeck Early Learning Center
- Dr. Rona Roberts, Marietta High School
- Melanie Jackson, Dunleith Elementary School
- Dennis Davis, Sawyer Road Elementary School
- Kelly Hobby, Burruss Elementary School
- Kristen Moore, West Side Elementary School
- Angela Jordan, Lockheed Elementary School
- Katy Price Phillips, Marietta Center for Advanced Academics
- Lismary Santiago, Marietta Middle School
- Vilma Thomas, Hickory Hills Elementary School
- Ashley Bagwell, Park Street Elementary School
The student “Blue Devil Award” winners are:
- Madyson Nicole Jones, Marietta Sixth Grade Academy
- Brielle Sykes, Emily Lembeck Early Learning Center
- Maritza Lopez, Marietta High School
- Lauren Jones, Dunleith Elementary School
- Maya Occelli, Sawyer Road Elementary School
- Alice Dixon, Burruss Elementary School
- Parker Lines, West Side Elementary School
- Emma Moynihan, Lockheed Elementary School
- William Hart, Marietta Center for Advanced Academics
- Thatcher Whitehouse, Marietta Middle School
- Zianne Byers, Hickory Hills Elementary School
- Rogelio Valverde, Park Street Elementary School
