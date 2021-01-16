The show must go on, and a federal grant is ensuring local ballet dancers stay on their toes.
Formerly known as the Ruth Mitchell Dance Theatre and now with a little over 100 members ages 7-18, Georgia Metropolitan Dance Theatre is a dance company for students who want to take their skills to a higher level, said Ashleigh Whitworth, the artistic director.
GMDT members are all students at the Georgia Dance Conservatory studio on Marietta Square, which is co-owned by Whitworth and GMDT’s assistant artistic director Gray Stoner. Any students can take classes at the studio, but they audition to join the company.
The dance company had to cancel one of its shows entirely because of the pandemic, losing a third of its revenue.
Its dancers wouldn’t have been able to perform at all if it weren’t for a grant from the Georgia Council for the Arts from CARES Act funds, through the National Endowment for the Arts. The dance company received a $10,000 Resiliency Grant from the council in October, which allowed them to continue operations, Whitworth said.
Thanks to the grant, the company could pay Whitworth and two other staff members to put on “The Nutcracker” in December and hire other artists to support the show.
“It allowed us to feel confident enough to dream big and not just say, ‘You know what, guys, we’re going to have to shut this down,’” Whitworth said.
It still wasn’t the normal routine, however.
Practices became more spread out with participants in smaller groups, and dancers went through routines wearing masks, a strenuous task for a two-hour class.
Instead of performing in front of a live audience, the dancers recorded scenes from the ballet in small groups. Those scenes were then edited together and presented as a video at Studio Movie Grill in Marietta.
The plan is to do the same for “Swan Lake” in the spring.
The shows are the best part of the program for Campbell Clark, 18, who has been dancing with the company for a decade. She’s a senior at Campbell High School and plans to attend Georgia Tech in the fall.
“It’s the best feeling to walk out on stage and dance and then have the audience clap and cheer for you and get to take a bow in front of them,” she said. “The thing we were worried about doing the filming was that we might lose the energy that the audience provides because that’s kind of the final step, and having your best performance is that you feed off of the audience’s energy.
“But maybe where we didn’t have that during the filming, we received it afterwards because I still got to hear the applause for myself when we watched it in the movie theater,” she continued.
Clark doesn’t plan to become a professional dancer, but she hopes to dance in college and keep dancing recreationally. The studio and the company have been a stable part of her life, she said, and she’s benefited from the rich experience of her instructors, including one who danced in the Bolshoi Ballet in Russia and a 30-year veteran of the Atlanta Ballet.
“The teachers have obviously been a big influence on my life... they’ve taught me like my work ethic and my time management skills and things like that,” she said. But then the most important thing to me has been like the friends I’ve made there and the family that I have there. My best friends in the whole entire world are the girls that I dance with.”
Whitworth said she is “paying it forward.”
“We know that dance is a way of life and it’s a way that teaches the students to be appreciative of the arts and to give them a voice through the arts that can echo later in their lives and in so many different ways,” Whitworth said. “And so I feel that I want to pass on these gifts to the next generation and for everybody who works at GMDT, the three staff members, and then any of the choreographers or guests, artists we bring in, we know that it’s all about the kids... it’s absolutely focused on the students and creating a safe and healthy, encouraging environment for them to grow.”
For more information, visit www.georgiametrodance.org.
