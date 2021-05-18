MARIETTA — A Marietta Square shop is the site of filming for a new TV series, and crews are expected to be at work through Wednesday evening, according to a notice of filming.
Crews staged their equipment along South Park Square Tuesday afternoon outside Eddie's Trick Shop, which will serve as the main setting for the portion of the Disney+ TV series "Just Beyond."
According to its IMDB profile, the "genre anthology series" based on graphic novels by R.L. Stine, stars actors Christine Ko, Charlene Amoia and Cyrus Arnold. The show is expected to air this fall, according to Rich Buss, the city's parks, recreation and facilities director.
It was unclear Tuesday whether any of the actors or stars were on set, but Eddie's had been transformed with window decals and decorations into "Chris's Curiosities" and film crews temporary blocked pedestrians from walking past the windows.
While the primary filming is inside Eddie's Trick Shop, exterior filming on the sidewalks along South Park Square was expected to continue into the evening on Tuesday, Buss said.
Preparation for filming took place Monday and most of the work was expected to wrap up by just before midnight Tuesday. But those on set said there would still be a crew of around 20 in the area on Wednesday, compared to the 80 people involved with the operation Tuesday afternoon. Wednesday will be used for final shots and breaking down.
Buss said traffic impacts for the filming were expected to be minimal, and that sidewalk closures were "for the safety of the crew operating the lighting equipment."
Anderson Street was lined Tuesday afternoon with production trucks bearing "20th Century Fox Television" labels. Anderson Street is expected to see similar impacts on Wednesday.
Frank McKinnon, who owns Eddie's Trick Shop, said it's exciting to watch his store transform.
"I didn't recognize it when I went in there this morning," McKinnon told the MDJ Tuesday, adding that his store had been the setting of other filming. The back of the store appeared in the 2014 film "Selma," he said.
Whenever his business becomes a set, McKinnon said, he always watches the show or movie it's supposed to appear in to see if he can catch it.
"It's really cool. My employees love it."
McKinnon also said he's a supporter of filming on the Square, since it brings publicity to the area and gives Georgia workers a chance to get on set.
