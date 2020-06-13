MARIETTA — Crowds of residents from in and around Cobb County flocked to the parking lots near the Marietta Square Market food hall, just off Mill Street, on Saturday morning to purchase fresh veggies, flowers, honey, unique art and more at the Marietta Square Farmers Market.
Some visitors simply perused the booths while walking their dogs or pushing strollers in the sunshine. Many patrons wore masks, and every visitor was funneled to a single entrance, where workers checked their temperature with a contactless thermometer.
Even with the farmers market's move this year from Marietta Square to the parking lots about 500 feet away due to COVID-19, traffic has still been strong and consistent for the three Saturdays it has now been open, according to Johnny Fulmer, market director for the Marietta Square Farmers Market.
Fulmer said the city of Marietta moved the market to the parking lots along North Marietta Parkway in accordance with Gov. Brian Kemp's recent executive orders. Fulmer said the move allows a more spread-out venue and reduces the number entrances to the market, allowing screening of visitors before they enter. The market that generally averages 60 or more vendors is capped at 54 for the time being, he said.
"We felt like this was easier to control — we could spread people out — and it's worked beautifully," he said. "Let me tell you, we have had rave responses to being in this location, from customers and vendors. It's open air, we've got green grass around us, and it's just been fabulous."
Fulmer said a flow of traffic has also been laid out for patrons, though some people have disregarded it. He said, because the market is more spread out than in prior years, he couldn't say how attendance has so far compared to the past.
But, he said, "I would say, our traffic, based on sales, has been terrific."
Fulmer also said customers seem to be buying larger quantities than in the past, as they seem to have missed the market during shelter-in-place orders.
For Tricia Nitti, one of the vendors at the market Saturday, just being open was a relief.
When the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing rules made it impossible for Nitti to sell her flowers at farmers markets earlier this year, she said she was concerned how she could carry her business through the rest of the season.
Mother's Day normally pays the bills for supplies such as seeds, and when Nitti couldn't sell flowers on what is normally her biggest day of the season, she said the Marietta Square Farmers Market opened back up just in time.
"The transition has been fantastic. I was just thrilled that we were able to set up, especially when it was originally proposed that only food items (could be sold)," the owner of Meraki Gardens said. "The flowers) are my only source of income. I lost all the weddings I had. I lost events. ... I think I cried."
Nitti said her son has also employed her to sell his products from Fitzgerald Farms at the market to bring in extra money. She said that money has gone to paying off her costs.
"It's been difficult, but we were just so thankful that Marietta opened," she said, adding she was quite happy with the new location.
Nitti, as well as other vendors, said they'd been selling well. Some had sold out by about 11:30 a.m., and others said they'd even been selling the same amount they had in previous years.
Customers at the market also reported they were mostly happy with the operation of the market in its new location.
Smyrna resident Angela Nicholas visited Nitti's booth to buy squash and zucchini near the close of the market on Saturday. Nicholas said she liked the setup in the new location and hoped it would give even more vendors a chance to sell their products. But, she said, her remaining concern was about the number of people not wearing masks or staying 6 feet apart.
"It's still a pandemic," Nicholas said through her own cloth mask. "I understand that some people are just not going to (wear a mask), but I wish more people would."
The Marietta Square Farmer's Market is open 9 a.m. to noon each Saturday. From 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., customers who have preordered items can pick them up, and senior citizens (age 65 and older) are also welcome to shop during this hour, Fulmer said.
Sunday hours have been discontinued until further notice, according to the market's website.
(1) comment
We absolutely love the new location. We hope it becomes the permanent location. It’s nicely spread out. Everyone is on one side of the tracks and it makes the market more enjoyable by having the extra space.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.