Kids may be looking forward to summer vacation, but the drama students at Marietta Sixth Grade Academy are saying the snow must go on. The troupe of sixth graders will be performing "Frozen Jr." at the Marietta Performing Arts Center on May 20 at 7 p.m. and May 21 at 2 p.m.
This year, MSGA Drama started off strong at the Junior Theater Festival, a music festival in Atlanta dedicated to celebrating performing arts, in January. After performing 15 minutes of "Frozen Jr." for a panel of judges, two students were named to the all-star cast. One featured dancer was even selected to audition and later chosen to film training videos in New York for a new musical, Josh Waters, MSGA Drama director said.
Since January, MSGA Drama has been rehearsing and preparing for the full "Frozen Jr." performance set to debut this weekend.
Despite the challenges posed by COVID-19, MSGA Drama has continued putting on live performances these past few years by decreasing the amount of tickets they sold for each performance from 700 to 200. Last year, they lost money despite selling out the three shows, Waters said.
“I didn’t want to slight those kids, and don’t feel that they got a pared down production from Mr. Waters when they’re used to seeing a full blown operation,” Waters said. “We ended up losing $78.24 last year, but that’s okay because the community has donated above and beyond to get us back on track.”
This year, they are back to selling 700 tickets, and Waters has seen some of the kids without their masks on for the first time this week. Just last week alone, the production sold between 400-500 tickets. Waters said the production has fundraised about $10,000 for the season.
“They’re not worrying about COVID,” Waters said. “They're worried about pushing the action through, they're worried about helping each other as opposed to being worried about, you know, I can't breathe near my friend.”
Community support and sponsors have allowed MSGA Drama to continue putting on quality performances, Waters said. He is grateful to the sponsors who have already contributed, and he hopes that others will continue to support MSGA Drama “to ensure that this level of theater is able to stay here for the young people.”
Putting on professional performances with the kids inspires an appreciation for the arts and shows them how much work and effort goes into shows like those performed at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta, Waters said.
“You see it in their faces, but you really see it from the parents when the parents are like, ‘I've heard her talk about this all year,’” Waters said. “And then to come in and see it and have it be on par with national touring shows. I just can't believe you did this with all sixth graders.”
From professional lighting to parents who help build sets to a costume designer who tailors the students’ costumes, MSGA Drama gives the students an opportunity to perform in a professional setting.
The students have worked on the show for 55 minutes every day during the school week and spent nearly four extra hours a day during the final week of rehearsal, Waters said. He is excited for the audience to see how strong the ensemble is and to hear the leads who he says are “probably some of our most talented kids we’ve ever had.”
“[People] will want to be at the Marietta Performing Arts Center this weekend because although it’s going to be 90 degrees outside, I can promise them it will be snowing inside,” Waters said.
