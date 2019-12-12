The Marietta City Council voted 6-1 Wednesday night to sign a new contract with the Cobb County Sheriff's Department, despite the reservations of Councilman Reggie Copeland, who cast the sole dissenting vote.
The decision will place the city and county in a seven-year contract to house prisoners as the current 20-year contract is set to expire at the end of the year.
A key provision of the new contract that was not in the previous one is an escape clause that will allow the city to end the agreement in 30 days with cause or 60 days without cause.
Copeland's major issue: Sheriff Neil Warren is facing mounting criticism after multiple deaths of inmates. Seven have died since December 2018, with some of the deaths still under investigation. There have also been reports of strict lockdowns in which inmates are prevented from leaving their cells except for brief showers offered sporadically and denied items such as hygiene products and stamps.
The Georgia Government Transparency and Campaign Finance Commission is also looking into Warren's campaign finances.
“There are many citizens here and elsewhere that have concerns with the number of deaths that are in jail, with the lockdown situation and also the shortage of staff,” Copeland said. “I think Marietta has an excellent reputation in terms of what we do as an All-American City, but for me, it's problematic once again to sign a seven-year contract just after coming out of a 20-year contract. And we keep saying our only hope is 60 days without cause to delete it, 30 days with cause to delete it, but I believe this council, we can do better than that.”
Warren has denied wrongdoing, but said he cannot comment on matters still under investigation.
Copeland called for renegotiating the contract and said he would support shortening its term to as low as one year.
He also said he supports an independent investigation into the jail and called for a town hall meeting with Warren.
“Sheriff Neil Warren has said that all of the deaths did not actually occur in the jail,” Copeland said. “If that's the case, it would be a wonderful opportunity in a town hall to have some extended dialogue, some further discussion.”
Council members including Andy Morris and Johnny Walker jumped to Warren's defense.
“I'm surely not a jail expert, but I'd like to put a word in for Sheriff Warren,” Walker said. “Somebody mentioned something about he wasn't doing a great job, but obviously he is, or he wouldn't continue to be elected. But the bottom line is, we've got 30 or 60 days to get out, so even if it's 20 years, 50 years, (the city can exit the agreement).”
The city has contracts with two other jails in Smyrna and Acworth. According to the Marietta Police Department, from the start of the year to the end of November, the city sent 250 people to the Cobb jail, five to Acworth, and 1,455 to Smyrna.
Other council members, including Michelle Cooper Kelly and Cheryl Richardson, indicated they have some concerns, but do not think that merits pulling out, especially because the two city jails have a much smaller capacity than the county jail.
“In my mind, one death … is too many,” Richardson said. “People go to jail because they've done something. They shouldn't be dying there. But as Councilwoman Kelly has already stated, these are discussions and allegations, and we don't know what the reasons behind this are. I agree that we need to look, but we can get out in 30 days with cause, and … if we overwhelm the two jails we have, what happens to the next person who gets arrested? We have no agreement to send them anywhere.”
Deputy Chief David Beam, who helped negotiate the contract, said the city could potentially sign a contract with another jail outside the county, but that would take time and negotiation. Plus, if too many were arrested without anywhere to go, “we would have to release them or release someone from the jail that we deemed to be a lesser threat,” Beam said.
Finances
Another problem Copeland has with the contract is the cost.
Housing an inmate at the Cobb County jail costs $73.90 per day now and $69 per day under the terms of the new contract, while housing the same inmate in the Smyrna jail costs only about $42.
The city still deals with the county jail, however, because of a state law that sends 10% of every fee levied by the city to the county to pay for inmate housing.
Deputy Chief Beam said that amounts to about $150,000 a year that automatically goes to the county to pay for inmates whether the city sends any there or not.
Marietta Police currently attempt to balance the number of inmates they send there with the amount of money the city automatically pays, Chief Dan Flynn said.
Richardson said whether or not the city will ultimately end the arrangement, it would be unwise to do so without having another plan in place.
“What we do is buy Chief Beam time to look at other facilities that may be possible for us to use,” she said. “It gives us time that we need to figure this out.”
Speaking after the meeting, Mayor Steve Tumlin agreed. He said he understands the concerns some have with the jail, but he believes Warren is listening and working to clear the air.
“If we were going to have a motion to leave the sheriff, we'd have to know what we were going to do,” he said. “That's just prudent business. But I'm not one to run away, I think we need to work with the sheriff. In this county, in the last 35 years, we've spent $163 million on the jail. It is meant to serve the whole county, and I think we all, including the sheriff, want to make it work.”
