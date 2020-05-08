Cobb County police have arrested two suspects accused of critically shooting a man inside an apartment at a residential complex in south Marietta, records show.
Stepfon Omari Sanford, 27, of Marietta, and Hilda Jocelyn Aguilar, 26, of Fayetteville, were arrested by Cobb police on May 4 and booked into the county jail without bond, both charged with felony counts of aggravated assault with a weapon and aggravated battery, according to their arrest warrants and jail records.
Police said the male victim, Demarcus Ferguson, was shot multiple times in the back and arms, and was hospitalized locally in a critical condition, after nine shots were fired into the apartment that he was inside of, around 4:30 a.m. on May 1.
The apartment, in the Arrow Lakeside Lodge community on Pat Mell Road, belonged to another man, who was the person Sanford and Aguilar went to the apartment for, police said.
The registered apartment occupant told police an unknown man began knocking on his door about 4:30 a.m., asking if he (the registered occupant) was home, per warrants.
Ferguson, who was inside the apartment, told the door-knocker that the registered occupant was not there, police said.
The male outside left, police said, after which Aguilar started calling the registered occupant on his cellphone, around 4:45 a.m.
He did not answer, and Aguilar then arrived at the apartment and began knocking on the door and calling out the registered occupant’s name, per warrants.
The registered occupant told police he recognized Aguilar’s voice, warrants state.
Investigators said that’s when nine shots were fired into the apartment, several of which struck Ferguson in the back and arms.
When officers responded to a 911 call about a person being shot at the apartment, arriving just before 5 a.m., they found Ferguson “suffering from multiple gunshot wounds” and he was transported to a nearby hospital, records show.
Police said a witness saw a tan Nissan Maxima “flee the complex” after the shooting, and the vehicle was scanned by a license plate reader near Favor and Austell roads at 4:51 a.m.
According to police, the registered owner of the vehicle told them it was in the possession of her ex-boyfriend, Sanford, on the day of the shooting.
