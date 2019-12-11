A temporary shelter for immigrant children is not coming to Marietta after the City Council voted 6-0 to overturn a zoning board decision that would have allowed the project.
Councilman Joseph Goldstein abstained. His father, former Councilman Philip Goldstein, owns the property the shelter would have been built on.
The 50-bed shelter did not seem likely to meet approval as Philip Goldstein withdrew his support for the project last week. That did not officially close the case, however, and the council was still required to hear the matter, which it did Wednesday in a fiery special called meeting before its regular session.
The council chambers were packed with activists, some who bore signs with slogans such as “No children camps” and “The city of Marietta jails kids.”
Mitchell Bryant, managing partner at Stone Mountain-based applicant Freemont Grace Holdings, used the opportunity to express his unhappiness with Goldstein's decision to pull his support and neighbors for opposing the project.
“We're at Christmas, and what a time to find space and be told there's no room,” he said. “How appropriate. All we wanted to do was something good, and put Marietta on the map of how to do things right. When those moms are putting those kids out there, they're going to go somewhere. And if you don't care, maybe your God doesn't tell you care about them, maybe that's just not your background. Well, mine says they don't have to be like you. They don't have to look like you. They don't have to come from where I come from, because if those babies are out there, then we put a plan together.”
To the naysayers, Bryant was proposing putting those children in a detention site. Some, like activist Geovani Serrano, drew comparisons to controversial border camps where detainees reportedly suffer human rights violations.
“If Marietta leaders pass the variance request to open a shelter, it would put the city at the center of the national debate surrounding the United States policy of separating immigrant families who are crossing the border. … Let us remember the Japanese concentration camps, the Holocaust and not move this county into backward steps, but move forward with justice.”
Bryant said that is not an accurate picture of what would have gone on at his planned shelter. He said the kids staying there would receive medical care, tutoring, job training and supervised recreation time. He said the location would be dependent on government grant money, which would have required sticking to strict guidelines for properly treating the youths, and he said the children staying there would have already been approved for permanent homes. Their average time living at the facility would be 35 days, he said.
Bryant said if he thought the children in the proposed shelter were going to be mistreated, he would have been in the audience holding up a sign, too.
There were 14 people signed up to speak against the plan, and only two other than Bryant scheduled to speak in favor. Neither of those two had the chance because Bryant used all the 30 minutes allotted for the pro side.
Up first for the opponents was attorney Ronna Woodruff, whose law practice is near the site. Woodruff was also the first to file an appeal against the plan.
“It appears that no matter how you classify this facility, it will be detaining children against their will,” she said.
Another neighbor, Don Barth, said the local residents don't have any issues with immigrants, but do have issues with the proposal.
“We are not a bunch of hillbilly rednecks. We are a diverse neighborhood. We welcome all. If you come into the neighborhood, we don't say, 'Hey, are you an immigrant?' No. You're a neighbor. … I didn't go to college, but I know that if somebody is restrained from the freedom of movement, that is a detainee. If you house a detainee, that is a detention center. I didn't make that up, talk to Webster.”
Bryant balked at residents who referred to the plan as a detention center, saying children also do not have freedom to leave a high school whenever they like.
When the council sided against Bryant, the crowd applauded. Speaking after the meeting, Bryant said he thinks their cheers were misguided.
“The ones who cheered should cheer that most of these kids are going to go to an influx center, are going to go to a center where they'll have no say about what happens in that center. … The ones who really cared about the kids, now they have to wonder 'Wow, we closed down the one good place they could have had? Now where are they going to go?'”
Bryant said he still plans to move forward with a shelter somewhere. He has applied for federal grants, but said he has not yet heard back about their status.
“The motion carried today, and that's fine, but we're still encouraged, we have a great plan, and we're going to go forward,” he said.
Bryant did not rule out looking for another location in Cobb County, only saying he will look “in and out of the metro Atlanta area.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.