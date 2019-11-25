A shelter for kids in transition to a permanent home previously approved by the city’s Board of Zoning Appeals will head to the City Council after a nearby business owner appealed the 4-2 decision.
Normally, items approved by the zoning board are free to go forward but in this case, Attorney Ronna Woodruff, whose law practice is next to the building, filed for an appeal, which sent the item to the council.
Woodruff was not immediately available to comment, but she spoke against the plan at the zoning board’s Oct. 28 meeting. Woodruff said the now-vacant building is not suitable for children because of its dilapidated state.
Woodruff also said the site was previously used to house teens with addiction problems, and some of the residents there created a nuisance for her and her clients.
“Numerous times, the police were called because children in that house would escape,” Woodruff said. “The police showed up at my law practice numerous times wanting to look at the tapes to see where the children went. … The children would hang out the window after they busted them out and scream expletives at my clients that were trying to come and go and do business on my property.”
Mayor Steve Tumlin said he is not surprised to see the case come to the council on appeal.
“We’re going to hear it like any appeal, but I think it’s bigger than a normal zoning, and it should come before the City Council,” he said.
Mitchell Bryant, managing partner at Freemont Grace Holdings, the Stone Mountain group that wants to build the shelter, did not agree with Woodruff’s characterization.
Bryant said the shelter will be the final stop for children who have already been placed with a permanent family, and their average stay there will be 35 days. They will not be allowed to roam the area freely, but will have in-house tutoring, counseling and recreation, he said.
“We appreciate the opportunity to explain and promote our project,” Bryant said. “We cannot be held accountable for past owners or uses of the facility, so we hope the focus will be on our mission and the plans moving forward.”
Bryant said the children staying there will include some unaccompanied minors who have crossed the border into the U.S., but not children who have been separated from their families at the border.
He told the MDJ he could not estimate what proportion of the children will be from outside the U.S., but he confirmed the group has applied for federal funds including from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
“We have applied for federal funds and we’re awaiting a decision,” he said. “We are also pursing other funding sources, but caring for children is still our focus.”
The council is expected to set a time to discuss the appeal at a special called meeting at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall.
