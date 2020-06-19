A sex shop in Marietta had its license revoked after the city found the store was not authorized to sell as much as 90% of its inventory.
The store in question was Tokyo Valentino at 345 Cobb Parkway South, half a mile south of its intersection with Roswell Road.
The decision comes amid controversy over another Tokyo Valentino, which recently opened in east Cobb.
A petition against the east Cobb sex shop had raised at least 2,888 signatures. In the petition, an east Cobber says Tokyo Valentino has misled people about the nature of the store. The petitioner is particularly concerned about the location’s half-mile distance from Mt. Bethel Elementary School.
Marietta City Manager Bill Bruton said the inspection of the city's Tokyo Valentino's was not related to the controversy in east Cobb.
"We regularly review license holders to make sure they're complying," he said Friday. "This was part of that regular process."
Tokyo Valentino's Marietta location was, according to the revocation order, operating under a "general merchandise" license that was "similar to a license that would be issued to Wal-Mart."
Among the exhibits presented at a June 9 hearing were several items purchased by a Cobb County police officer over two visits to the store, including sexual aids and a sexually explicit video.
A number of pictures taken inside the store were also presented as evidence. According to the order, the pictures showed depictions of "total male and female frontal nudity" in the store as well as "sex toys and sex paraphernalia too extensive to summarize."
The sale of such items is not permitted under the "general merchandise" license, the order noted.
The order to revoke, which was signed and went into effect Thursday, will last 90 days and directs the license holder to "remove all items from the business immediately."
Bruton said the store would be able to reopen after 90 days so long as it was able to meet the requirements of the license for which it had originally applied.
Tokyo has the right to appeal, he added. If it did so, the appeal would be heard at the Marietta City Council's next meeting.
