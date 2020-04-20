A convicted sex offender has been living in Marietta in close proximity to two churches, a school, a daycare center and pools and playgrounds frequented by children, according to Cobb County authorities who jailed him without bond.
Sereco Sirdieous Ford, 39, was convicted of a sex crime in 2011 and is therefore subject to restrictions on where he can and cannot live.
Cobb sheriff’s deputies claim, in Ford’s April 15 arrest warrant, that he had been living at 500 Lorene Drive in Marietta, the location of Efficiency Lodge.
This is within 1,000 feet of the Princeton Academy school, Strong Tower Sanctuary church, Marietta Academy daycare center, In His Image Christian Church and pools and playgrounds at Cobblestone Apartments on Pat Mell Road and Amber Grove at Olley Creek apartments on Austell Road, Ford’s warrant states.
Ford is charged with nine felonies in relation to his chosen home, records show, including eight counts of residing within 1,000 feet of a child care facility, church, school, or area where minors congregate.
He is also charged with a felony count of failing to register a change in his address.
Sheriff’s deputies state, in Ford’s warrant, he was registered as being homeless and living in a gold Buick Regal at the intersection of South Cobb Drive and Atlanta Street in Marietta.
Ford registered this as his address in December 2017, per the warrant.
On April 15, sheriff’s deputies located the Buick registered to Ford at the Efficiency Lodge, where a leasing agent told them Ford had been renting a large room, showing deputies the lease signed by Ford on Feb. 26, the warrant states.
Cobb Superior Court records show Ford was sentenced in February 2011 to 10 years in prison on aggravated sodomy and other charges, with probation after one year and three months served.
