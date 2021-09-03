The city of Marietta is looking to the state for help funding a trail that would connect the Aviation Sports Complex to the Franklin Gateway Sports Complex, and eventually across Interstate 75 down to the Cumberland trail network.
Marietta’s Public Works Department wants the City Council to approve a grant application asking for $1.5 million in state funds to pay for construction of the first phase of the Rottenwood Creek Trail. The city would have to provide 25% matching funds of about $376,500 if the grant is approved.
The grant application will be voted on at the council’s Sept. 8 meeting. It has been placed on the consent agenda, meaning all council members are in support, and will likely pass without controversy.
The trail is part of a larger effort to expand the city’s trail network by connecting the Mountain to River Trail with Cumberland, in effect creating an east-west connection between Kennesaw Mountain and the Chattahoochee River.
The approximately six-mile phase one of the Rottenwood Creek Trail would start at Alumni Drive near the Aviation Sports Complex and Kennesaw State’s Marietta campus, following the creek southeast to Barclay Circle before crossing Cobb Parkway. The trail would then continue south along Cobb Parkway before heading east, hugging the creek through residential areas to the Franklin Gateway Sports Complex.
“It’s going to connect KSU and Life University … it’s going to tie in two universities and some of our other residential areas back over to Franklin Gateway and tie in our sports complex over there also,” said Public Works Director Mark Rice. “It's going to be a good trail system … we just have to get it off the ground and get some funding sources in here.”
Phase two of the Rottenwood Creek Trail would link to Cobb County’s planned Windy Hill - Terrell Mill Connector Trail, which would provide a link south to the existing Bob Callan Trail. The trail would run down Franklin Gateway, across I-75 near Delk Road and end on Bentley Road.
The Bob Callan Trail brings further connectivity to other Cumberland-area trails and the Chattahoochee River recreational area.
Per Rice, the city is negotiating with property to purchase right of ways and get driveway easements to make phase one possible.
The grant is “highly competitive,” Rice said. Should the city not receive the grant, it will need to find other funding sources.
If received, the city would use the grant to fund construction, but other costs such as right-of-way purchases would bring the phase one cost to $6-8 million, Rice estimates.
Phase two could cost as much as $11-12 million, Rice said, mainly because it has to cross over I-75.
“Depending upon how we cross I-75, whether that is a pedestrian bridge, or going across the current Delk Road crossing, however we work that out, that would drive that final cost tremendously,” Rice said.
In the best-case scenario, with the state grant approved, Rice said construction could begin next summer at the earliest (the city will not know if the grant is approved until next spring). Construction would take 8-12 months, so phase one wouldn’t be completed until 2023, at the earliest.
The trail would run through much of Councilwoman Cheryl Richardson’s Ward 1 — she said it would be a great addition to the area.
“I'm completely excited for it, it's going to be a good trail,” Richardson said. “I mean, anytime we put in a trail system that's a great thing that allows the city to be more walkable … I am just kind of keeping an eye and hoping that we get to it, because I would love to see that trail go in.”
