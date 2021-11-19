Marietta Schools Superintendent Grant Rivera announced Friday that the district will not offer a full-time virtual schooling option in the 2022-23 school year. Rivera cited low transmission rates and the availability of the vaccine as reasons the district will eliminate this option.
“I share this information now because I want all families to be aware of our intentions so they can plan accordingly,” Rivera wrote in an email to parents.
Students can make use, however, of a state-run virtual option for grades 6-12 — Georgia Virtual, an online school program through the Georgia Department of Education.
Rivera told the MDJ that Marietta City Schools currently has 364 virtual students in grades 1-12. That represents about 4.2% of the district’s approximately 8,700 students.
Quarantine, visitor policy changesRivera also announced changes to the district’s policies governing quarantine and visitors to schools.
Starting Monday, Dec. 6, MCS will move to a “modified quarantine” for asymptomatic, school-based close contacts. Students and staff identified as a close contact will be able to keep going to school if they do not exhibit symptoms. People identified as close contacts will be required to wear a mask for one week from the date of contact, however.
This rule only applies to school-based close contacts — if you were a close contact in a non-school setting, you will have to follow the regular, current quarantine protocol.
MCS’s regular quarantine protocols require either quarantining for seven days and receiving a negative COVID-19 test, or, if you do not get tested, quarantining for 10 days with no symptoms.
Regarding visitors, starting Dec. 6, MCS will resume its normal visitor protocols.
”Given each school has different expectations and opportunities to visit your child at school, please refer to specific guidelines provided through the front office or from the principal at your child’s school,” Rivera wrote.
Super says testing program works
Rivera also touted data from MCS’s “test-and-stay” program, which allows students and staff to receive daily rapid antigen testing while quarantining. Since its implementation in mid-September, only 1.7% of the students and staff who participated in daily antigen testing during quarantine tested positive.
Under the MCS surveillance testing partnership with the state Department of Public Health, where students and staff can opt-in for weekly testing, 1.8% tested positive.
“In recent months, the data collected through the MCS COVID testing programs show the potential risk for school-based, asymptomatic close contacts is extremely low,” Rivera wrote.
The district will continue offering weekly surveillance testing. Those who wish to participate in the program should fill out a form to sign up by Nov. 28.
Free tests are also available at the Lemon Street campus.
“As we move into December, we will continue to monitor both community and MCS COVID data and update our protocols as necessary,” Rivera wrote. “In closing, I thank each of you for your continued engagement and partnership. As I’ve said before, I remain incredibly hopeful.”
COVID in schools
The Cobb County School District has had 6,244 COVID-19 cases this school year as of Friday.
Currently, all but one school has less than 10 active cases. The schools with the most active cases are East Cobb Middle (11), Holly Dale Elementary (7) and East Side Elementary (7).
MCS’ COVID-19 case report released Friday showed 23 new student cases this week and three new staff cases. The majority of cases were at Hickory Hills Elementary and Sawyer Road Elementary, which reported eight student cases each (Hickory Hills also had one staff case). Every other school had two or less student cases.
Here’s a look at Cobb County and state COVID-19 numbers reported Friday, and how they compare to the day before. All information comes from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Cobb County’s COVID-19 Numbers for Friday
|Category
|11/19/21
|Change
|Cases
|86,042
|+105
|Hospitalizations
|4,203
|+5
|Deaths
|1,303
|+0
Georgia’s COVID-19 Numbers for Friday
|Category
|11/19/21
|Change
|Cases
|1,277,939
|+1,020
|Hospitalizations
|88,574
|+99
|Deaths
|25,546
|+35
A Cobb-Douglas Public Health report, including data on how the coronavirus is affecting different ZIP codes, genders and ages, is available at reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.
For the Georgia DPH’s full report, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.
National data can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at cdc.gov.
Cobb County School District data can be found at cobbk12.org/page/40801/covid-case-notification
Marietta City Schools data can be found at www.marietta-city.org/Domain/1490.
