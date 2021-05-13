Following updated health guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Marietta Schools Superintendent Grant Rivera has announced that fully vaccinated students and staff will no longer be required to wear masks on school property.
"Fully vaccinated" means a person is at least two weeks past their second shot in a two-dose series — that's a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine — or two weeks past the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, according to the CDC.
Rivera made the announcement in an email to staff and families, which went public within minutes of the same announcement from Cobb Schools.
"Effective immediately, MCS will no longer require masks inside school buildings, on school buses, or outside on school campuses for any students or staff who are fully vaccinated," Rivera's email says.
The superintendent noted the new mask guidelines do not apply to students under 16, as they would not be considered fully vaccinated.
Like in Cobb, Rivera said fully vaccinated Marietta students and staff may choose to continue wearing masks, if they wish.
"As we look ahead to the opening of next school year, I have every hope and fully expect that masks will be optional in MCS," Rivera said. "The continued decrease in COVID community transmission, coupled with responsiveness of our community to the MCS vaccination efforts, is extremely encouraging."
A final decision on mask mandates for the 2021-22 school year, he said, will still be made later this summer, based on the latest community transmission data.
"Until then, I ask for your patience and understanding," he said. "In closing, thank you. Please know we continue to work tirelessly in preparation for August in order to provide the school experience our students and staff so richly deserve."
