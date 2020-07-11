In an email to families Friday night, Marietta schools superintendent Grant Rivera set new virtual learning registration deadlines and outlined the services that will be made available to students who elect virtual instruction for the fall semester.
Marietta schools will offer some degree of special education services, 504 accommodations and English to Speakers of Other Languages services as needed, Rivera said. The district will also offer Marietta Independent Learning Experiences gifted program instruction for all eligible students who elect virtual learning. Citing staff limitations, Rivera noted that some middle and high school courses may not be available to virtual students.
“We are committed to offering a quality virtual learning experience for our K-12 students,” Rivera said in the email to families. “We understand this is a highly personal decision for each family, and our priority is to clarify options so you can make the most informed decisions.”
In his email, Rivera said families who want to learn more about virtual instruction can contact district officials before making a final decision for their students. Families with students entering kindergarten through eighth grade are directed to contact their school’s principal. Families of Marietta High School students are invited to contact associate principal Jason Meade by email at jmeade@marietta-city.org for more information. Rivera said those administrators can also tell families which courses will not be available to virtual students.
When Marietta schools outlined its initial reopening plan on June 25, the district set virtual enrollment deadlines of July 8 for elementary and middle school students and July 10 for high school students. In Friday night’s email, Rivera said elementary and middle school students now have until Friday, July 24 to register for virtual instruction. The virtual enrollment deadline for high school students is now Friday, July 17.
“Our school leaders need as much time as possible to assign your child to virtual class(es), train teachers, and host subsequent informational sessions for families that registered for virtual learning,” Rivera said.
Elementary and middle school students who want to enroll in virtual learning after July 24 will be evaluated and accommodated “on a case-by-case basis depending on available virtual seats in a given grade/school,” Rivera said in the email.
High school students who register for virtual instruction between July 18 and July 24 may not receive finalized class schedules by the first day of school on Tuesday, August 4. High school students who register for virtual learning after July 24 will, like younger students, be evaluated and accommodated “on a case-by-case basis depending on available virtual seats in a given course.” Students who register after July 24 will have finalized class schedules by Tuesday, August 11.
Families that registered their students for virtual learning by the original deadline will receive a confirmation email by Friday, July 17. Virtual teachers will reach out to their assigned students and families.
Marietta schools will invite families and students who elect virtual learning to virtual town halls — one for elementary schools, one for middle schools and one for high schools — during the week of July 27.
Rivera acknowledged that some families may have already registered their students for virtual instruction but could now want to switch to in-person classes. He directed families who wish to make this change to contact executive assistant to the deputy superintendent Lynne Williams by email at lynnewilliams@marietta-city.org or by phone at 678-695-7268.
The virtual learning services and deadlines outlined in Rivera's email will likely impact a minority of Marietta students. As of Saturday morning, the superintendent estimated 10% of the district's students had already enrolled in virtual learning, but that number is subject to change.
