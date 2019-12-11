MARIETTA — Mark Hulsey, 68, was a junior when, in the cold and pouring rain, the Marietta Blue Devils won the 1967 state championship game 14-7 against Columbus High School at Georgia Tech’s Grant Field.
Hulsey, who was No. 83 and played tight end and defensive end as a junior for the ‘67 team, recalled winning the final was “almost indescribable.”
“Everybody played their role and played a part,” he said. “Until you’ve played in a game or an event like that, it’s just hard to describe the momentum that builds up and the anticipation ... of the week prior to the game.”
Hulsey said his team rallied to win several comeback victories leading up to the final. He said Marietta High School’s loss in the state final the year before was fresh in the team’s mind and propelled the ‘67 Blue Devils to victory.
“We didn’t want to repeat what we’d done the year before,” he said.
Hulsey will join more than 40 other cheerleaders and football players from the Marietta High School team of 1967 and the Lemon Street High School state championship team of 1966 to watch, free of charge, the current Blue Devil team take on Lowndes High School of Valdosta for the Class AAAAAAA state championship.
The game will be at 8 p.m. Saturday at Georgia State Stadium in Atlanta.
The Marietta Schools Foundation has covered the cost of tickets and transportation, as well as souvenirs and spirit gear for registered football players and cheerleaders from the two teams, according Kim Blass, director of external affairs for the district.
Joseph Kinstle, the foundation's executive director, said the foundation donated 42 tickets at a total cost of $840.
Blass said the Marietta community is full of loyal fans, so inviting the ‘66 Lemon Street and ‘67 Marietta champs back to the finals was a no-brainer.
“Those who played or cheered for the 1966 Lemon Street High School team and the 1967 Marietta High School team know first-hand how exciting going to — and winning — the state championships can be,” Blass told the MDJ. “Wouldn’t it be fun, we thought, if we could invite these alumni as our guests on this journey with us?”
Hulsey, who was already planning to fly in from his home in Alpena, Michigan, said when he opened up his email recently and saw the Marietta district would be covering his trip to the state championships, he was ecstatic.
“I’ve been tracking Marietta all year long this year. I’ve been watching their games ... just about every game,” he said, adding that he’ll be just as excited riding the bus and sitting in the stands with his former teammates Saturday as he was on the field in 1967. “Up in the stands, it’s just a different anticipation, but the thrill is gonna be the same thrill, I think.”
The former player said his message to the team is to decide whether they want to be the runner-up or the state champs and keep that top of mind. Just as important, he said, is to play for the guy to your left and the guy to your right.
“They’re playing for each other. Sure they’re playing for the fans, but they’re playing for each other,” Hulsey said. “They just need to put their minds to the fact that they’re gonna be the winner, and the other team’s going to be the runner-up.”
The last time Laura Appleby Brazelton, 70, set foot on a football field in Marietta was as co-captain of the Lemon Street High School cheerleading team in 1966, when, in its final year, the football team claimed the Class A state championship, beating Thomasville 38-20.
“It was amazing. Ball games were always exciting, and I think the main reason was because the entire community was involved,” said Brazelton, who was a senior at the time.
Prior to school integration in the 1960s, Marietta’s black high school student population attended Lemon Street High School. The high school building was razed in 1967 when Marietta High School was fully integrated.
Brazelton said integration of the school began in 1965, but students there who were halfway through their high school career were given the choice to finish out their time at Lemon Street or move to Marietta High. Brazelton chose the former, and said she was happy to have been able to witness her team close its history in Marietta on a high.
Lemon Street won the Georgia Interscholastic Association state championship in 1966 prior to merging with Marietta for the 1967 season.
“I think was made it most special that we won was the fact that we knew that was the last year — that the school would be closing. So we closed on a win,” Brazelton said.
The Woodstock resident said her favorite thing about cheering was letting the team know she and the whole Marietta community were behind them. When she sits in the stands in Atlanta on Saturday, Brazelton said she’ll be cheering the Blue Devils on the same way, with one noticeable difference:
“Probably no flips,” she said, laughing.
